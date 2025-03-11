The United States Soccer men's national team roster for Concacaf Nations Leagues matches this month was released Tuesday, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino naming a 23-man roster.

The USMNT are looking to defend their Nations League titles, winning all three iterations of the new tournament. They face Panama in the semifinals on Thursday, March 20 to kick off the window. The winner advances to play the winner of Canada vs. Mexico. The final is Sunday, March 23.

A lot of familiar faces lead the squad, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Gio Reyna.

“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy and that is our clear objective,” Pochettino said. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”

Full Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)

With injuries to forwards Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, much of the intrigue to this squad was which strikers would be named to the team behind Josh Sargent, who is in top form with Norwich City. Pochettino and the staff opted for MLS duo Brian White and Patrick Agyemang. Both players impressed at the January camp.

Another player who impressed at the January camp is Diego Luna, who retains his place in the team. One midfielder surprisingly left out is Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson.

In defense, Chris Richards and Mark McKenzie lead the way, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream and Auston Trusty also in contention for minutes.