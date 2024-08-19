The good came with the bad for Tim Weah in the first game of the 2024-25 Serie A season for Juventus.

The USMNT star scored his first career Serie A goal against newly promoted side Como on Monday, only to be forced off injured at halftime.

Weah looked to pick up the injury in the moments before the goal, which came in first-half stoppage time. In fact, he was seen limping slightly, but he still found a way to make a strong run into the box and powered home a vicious first-time strike that pinged the underside of the crossbar and bounced near the goal line and out. But the referee pointed to his watch, with goal-line technology confirming that the entirety of the ball had crossed the line:

The goal was the second of the match for Juventus, but the 24-year-old wasn't particularly effusive with his celebrations, probably knowing what was set to occur at halftime.

But that does not take away from the history made by Weah: He became the first American player to score in both France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A.

Last season, his first with Juventus, Weah made 30 Serie A appearances, but only mustered a single assist in a difficult campaign which saw Juventus finish a distant 23 points away from league winners Inter Milan. It led to plenty of changes for the new 2024-25 season, including a switch at manager, as Thiago Motta was brought in to take over the reins after earning a surprise first-ever Champions League berth with Bologna.

Motta was not afraid to make major changes ahead of the first match of the new 2024-25 season with an unexpected start for one of the organization's younger players, 20-year-old Samuel Mbangula. Weah combined with him for the first goal of the game; it was Weah's deflected cross-field pass that led to Mbangula's sensational solo goal.

Tim Weah injury in Serie A opener

If it's serious, Weah could miss September's international window

Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The early speculation by the Italian press suggests that Weah may have picked up a muscle injury given that it seemed to occur on a run as he tracked back defensively. Manager Thiago Motta did not share concrete details in the postgame, indicating that the injury still needs to be assessed.

If it turns out to be serious enough, the injury could keep Weah off the U.S. national team's roster for matches against Canada (Sept. 7) and New Zealand (Sept. 10) in the September FIFA international window with call-ups expected to be named before the end of August.

Weah is probably eager to get back with the USMNT to erase the memory of the early red card and subsequent suspension across two group stage losses at the 2024 Copa América . The Americans were knocked out in the group stage and it led to the firing of manager Gregg Berhalter, who is expected to be replaced by former Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.

There are also two more Serie A matches scheduled before that September international break with Juventus traveling to face Verona on Monday, August 26, and then hosting AS Roma on Sunday, September 1.

Last season, Weah picked up a hamstring injury with Juventus that forced him to miss five Serie A matches between November and December 2023. The 2023-24 season was his first with Juventus after a $12.2 million transfer from LOSC Lille in France. His lone goal for the Bianconeri came in the Coppa Italia, a competition which Juventus won.

Weah lined up in an attacking right wing position for Juventus against Como and was influential in attack. When he came out of the match, Weah was replaced by right back Nicolò Savona, whose entrance allowed starting right-back Andrea Cambiaso to push into Weah's attacking wing position. Cambiaso would close out the scoring in second-half stoppage time.