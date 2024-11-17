As United States Soccer prepares to face Jamaica in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the stakes are unmistakably high.

A draw or victory on Monday, November 18, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri, will secure the Americans a spot in the 2025 CNL Finals and next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup—crucial competitive fixtures leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Historically, the USMNT has dominated this tournament, lifting the trophy in all three previous editions.

The first leg in Kingston was a gritty affair, with the USMNT emerging victorious 1-0 and delivering Mauricio Pochettino his first international competitive triumph at the helm. Ricardo Pepi netted his 12th international goal, his third against Jamaica, providing the decisive moment.

However, the match was not without its challenges; the Stars and Stripes had to navigate a physical and contentious environment, including a penalty giveaway and save by Matt Turner, to secure the narrow advantage.

Looking ahead to Monday’s clash, the USMNT is expected to field a lineup similar to the first leg, though injuries have further narrowed Pochettino’s options. Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris is unavailable after suffering a knee injury during training, sidelining him for the November internationals. Meanwhile, Johnny Cardoso was forced off with a hamstring issue in Kingston, his absence opening the door for Malik Tillman to step in.

USMNT Roster for November International Window

This quarterfinal round carries significant stakes, as it determines qualification for both the Nations League final four and the 2025 Gold Cup. A victory or draw against Jamaica will send the USMNT to the Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, scheduled for March 20 and 23, while also securing their spot in the biennial Gold Cup, set to take place from June 14 to July 6.

However, a loss to Jamaica would not only end their Nations League campaign but also force the Americans into a Gold Cup qualifying playoff, adding further pressure to an already high-stakes month.

Goalkeepers (4) : Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona Atlètic/ESP), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG)

: Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona Atlètic/ESP), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG) Defenders (7) : Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO)

: Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO) Midfielders (8) : Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED)

: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED) Forwards (6): Cade Cowell (Chivas de Guadalajara/MEX),Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey/MEX), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX)

Jamaica Predicted Lineup vs USMNT

Caribbean opposition has rarely troubled the U.S. on home soil in this competition. In three encounters against teams from the region, the Americans have outscored their opponents by an overwhelming 18-1 margin.

However, Jamaica presents a unique challenge with their physicality and pace, fielding players capable of shifting momentum quickly. The USMNT will need to maintain focus and discipline to protect their aggregate advantage and secure a spot in the semifinals. This match is not only a test of skill but also of resilience and tactical execution.

Despite their ability to frustrate the Americans in Kingston, the Reggae Boyz have historically struggled to find success in the U.S., managing just one competitive victory on American soil—a stunning upset in the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal. Jamaica’s defensive lineup will also be weakened for the second leg, with Mason Holgate suspended following a red card in the first match.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock, who has been nursing a hip injury, is unlikely to feature. These absences could open up opportunities for a U.S. attack that managed only six shots in the first leg and will be looking to sharpen its edge on Monday.

Jamaica lineup vs USMNT (5-4-1, right to left): Andrew Blake; Amari'i Bell, Damion Lowe, Dexter Lembikisa, Di'shon Bernard, Greg Leigh; Leon Bailey, Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Demarai Gray; Shamar Nicholson.

Andrew Blake; Amari'i Bell, Damion Lowe, Dexter Lembikisa, Di'shon Bernard, Greg Leigh; Leon Bailey, Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Demarai Gray; Shamar Nicholson. Jamaica subs: Shaquan Davis, Jahmali Waite, Tayvon Gray, Richard King, Karoy Anderson, Isaac Hayden, Romario Williams, Kaheim Dixon, Renaldo Cephas, Michail Antonio, Tyreek Magee

Jamaica Full Roster:

Goalkeepers : Andre Blake, Shaquan Davis, Jahmali Waite.

: Andre Blake, Shaquan Davis, Jahmali Waite. Defenders : Amari'i Bell, Di'shon Bernard, Tayvon Gray, Mason Holgate, Richard King, Greg Leigh, Dexter Lembikisa, Damion Lowe, Ethan Pinnock.

: Amari'i Bell, Di'shon Bernard, Tayvon Gray, Mason Holgate, Richard King, Greg Leigh, Dexter Lembikisa, Damion Lowe, Ethan Pinnock. Midfielders : Karoy Anderson, Isaac Hayden, Joel Latibeaudiere, Tyreek Magee, Kasey Palmer.

: Karoy Anderson, Isaac Hayden, Joel Latibeaudiere, Tyreek Magee, Kasey Palmer. Forwards : Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Renaldo Cephas, Kaheim Dixon, Demarai Gray, Shamar Nicholson, Romario Williams.

: Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Renaldo Cephas, Kaheim Dixon, Demarai Gray, Shamar Nicholson, Romario Williams. Injured : Ethan Pinnock

: Ethan Pinnock Suspended: Mason Holgate

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs Jamaica

Fernando Carranza-REUTERS

The team’s recent form has been mixed, with only one win in four outings post-Copa America, highlighting the need for a more dynamic and sustained attacking approach.

Adding to the woes is the reality that still notably absent from the USMNT roster are regulars such as Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, Haji Wright and Gio Reyna. Brenden Aaronson missed the first leg of the series due to flu-like symptoms, stayed behind in St. Louis and it is yet to be announced whether he will be available for the next.

The first leg on Thursday saw Yunus Musah shifted to the wing to compensate for Tim Weah’s suspension, a tactical adjustment that Pochettino will likely reverse with Weah’s return for the decisive second leg. Despite these hurdles, standout performances have kept the Americans steady, ensuring they remain in a strong position to advance.

The return of Tim Weah from suspension is a significant boost. His presence allows Yunus Musah to revert to his preferred midfield role, enhancing the team’s balance and creativity. Weah’s experience in Concacaf competitions is invaluable, especially in mitigating the risk of an upset in the return leg.

Pochettino will be keen to see a more assertive performance from his squad, emphasizing the importance of building momentum through results. Securing three more wins would not only clinch a fourth CNL title but also solidify a strong start to his leadership. “It's going to be tough because Jamaica… is a very good team and they have very good players,” Pochettino said.

USMNT lineup vs. Jamaica (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Yunas Musah, Malik Tillman; Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah

USMNT subs (10): Patrick Schulte, Diego Kochen, Zack Steffen, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards, Alex Zendejas, Miles Robinson, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann, Cade Cowell, Brandon Vazquez

Unavailable: Aidan Morris, Johnny Cardoso

Questionable: Brenden Aaronson

Monday will mark the USMNT’s third international fixture at CITYPARK, where they have yet to concede a goal, earning shutout victories in their previous two appearances. Historically, St. Louis has been a stronghold for the Americans, who have won eight of their 12 matches in the city, suffering just one defeat.

While they remain the only CONCACAF team to claim the Nations League trophy, Monday’s match offers the chance for a rare milestone this year: consecutive international wins, a feat they have achieved only once in 2024.