Mauricio Pochettino ’s time at the helm of the USMNT is off to a promising start with a resounding win over Panama in the first of their series of October friendlies. They are looking to retain that perfect record, yet a nervier test awaits as they head to Mexico to face their historically most fierce CONCACAF rival.

The Stars and Stripes will test their mettle against the Mexican National Team at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on Tuesday. A win in Mexico would truly crown Pochettino as the herald of a new era in American soccer.

USA versus Mexico Details When Tuesday Oct. 15 -10:30PM ET/7:30PM PT Where Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco Where to Watch TNT, Max, Fútbol de Primera

USMNT Roster Departures

They will have to compete against El Tri without some of their brightest stars as they head to Guadelajara with a depleted roster. The decision to send Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic , Weston McKennie, Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen back to their respective clubs after the match against Panama was one Mauricio Pochettino took seriously after weighing the consequences.

“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs,” said Pochettino.

Pulisic started against Panama, registered an assist and played 67 minutes, but his role in AC Milan ’s progress in both the UEFA Champions League and Serie A was judged to be more immediate than participation in a friendly.

Pepi, who scored the second goal for the USMNT after coming off the bench in the 67th minute, has been critical to their perfect start to PSV’s Eredivisie season, and is expected to play on Saturday against AZ Alkmaar. Due to injury and fitness concerns, McKennie, Fossey and Steffen didn't feature in Pochettino's first match.

Mexico Starting 11 Predictions

The rivalry between the USMNT and El Tri has shifted in favor of the United States over the past four years. In fact, the last time Mexico won was in September 2019. Despite this, the last time the USMNT won on Mexican soil was in 2012 at a friendly at Azteca during Jurgen Klinsmann’s reign.

Mexico were recently eliminated from Copa America in the group stage and fired their manager afterwards. They hired Javier Aguirre to replace Jimmy Lozano. This is Aguirre’s third time at the top, having managed them at the 2002 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup.

Aguirre called up 27 players for Mexico's friendlies, including 19 players from Liga MX, and eight overseas, including two from the Premier League . Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez were included in this roster. Alvarez and Jimenez both came on as substitutes in a friendly against Valencia. Expect the pair to start against the USMNT. El Tri most recently drew Valencia last weekend despite having a two-goal lead.

Predicted starting lineup: Raúl Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Jesús Orozco, Cesár Montes, Bryan González, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Charly Rodriguez, Alexis Vega, Ozziel Herrera, Raúl Jimenez

USMNT Starting 11 Predictions

While fans are accustomed to Pulisic being the center of the attack for America on the left side, his absence allows for Haji Wright to get a start. Wright, who tallied an assist coming off the bench against Panama, is the ideal fit considering his current fitness at Coventry City where he has scored three times across his nine appearances for the Championship club.

Brandon Vazquez's experience against Liga MX defenders could provide an excellent opportunity for America’s attack. This season he has notched three goals in six games for Monterrey. Malik Tillman could get an opportunity in the attack. He came on as a substitute in Saturday's win over Panama.

Predicted starting lineup: Matt Turner, Joe Scally, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie, Antonee Robinson, Gianluca Busio, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, Malik Tillman