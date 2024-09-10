After teams lose matches like the U.S. national team did to Canada on Saturday — the first home defeat to their northern neighbors in 67 years — lineup changes are always to be expected, and USMNT interim coach Mikey Varas promised as much in the lead-up to the USMNT's next friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The American side will hope to close out the September window on a positive note just three days after a passive performance resulted in a 2-1 loss to Canada. In the wake of that setback, there was criticism of the team's mentality from the interim manager and the players themselves, with the media and former USMNT players subsequently piling on from the outside.

The current U.S. squad is missing several players who would be regular candidates to start, including Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah, who were all excused due to knocks and injuries outside McKennie, who is settling back in with his club team Juventus.

The match against No. 94-ranked New Zealand should look a lot different from the harassing Canadian pressing which caused multiple turnovers and took the USMNT off their game. New Zealand will also press and attack to a different degree, and it will be interesting to see what adjustments Varas and the team have incorporated.

The Tuesday match in Cincinnati is expected to be the final one for Varas at the helm, with a report by GIVEMESPORT's own Tom Bogert indicating he is next set to join new MLS expansion team San Diego FC. Former Premier League manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly to be named as the new USMNT manager to take the team through to the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

USMNT vs New Zealand Lineups

Several names have been bandied about as projected starters for USA

The U.S. players who salvaged respectable showings in the loss to Canada included three players who came off the bench — Luca de la Torre, Aidan Morris and Haji Wright — and it would make sense that those three would get a chance to start against New Zealand.

In addition, a change at starting goalkeeper is also a possibility with interim coach Mikey Varas hinting at using this camp to plan for the future. In that case, Barcelona reserve goalkeeper Diego Kochen, at age 18, could be in line for a first cap.

In that same spirit, right back Marlon Fossey and left back Caleb Wiley could get a turn, whether from the start or at halftime, as could the center back duo of Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie, who once played together at the Philadelphia Union. Although Chris Richards was solid against Canada, it wouldn't be shocking to see a full line change in the back as players audition for new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

USMNT lineup projection vs. New Zealand (4-3-3, left to right): Kochen (GK) — Fossey, Trusty, McKenzie, Wiley — Tillman, Morris, De La Torre — Pulisic (capt.), Balogun, Wright

Kochen (GK) — Fossey, Trusty, McKenzie, Wiley — Tillman, Morris, De La Torre — Pulisic (capt.), Balogun, Wright Projected Subs (13): Turner (GK), Schulte (GK), Horvath (GK), Scally, Richards, Ream, Lund, Johnny, Musah, Aaronson, Cowell, Sargent, Pepi

Among the long list of starters who are absent for the match, Gio Reyna picked up his left groin strain during the USA's September training camp and was replaced by Cade Cowell, who plays for Chivas Guadalajara in Mexico.

USMNT Roster for September Friendlies

The 24-man roster called up by interim Mikey Varas

Reporting indicates that Pochettino had no role in the names that appeared on the list of 24 called up by the 41-year-old Varas, who was a former USMNT assistant (under former coach Gregg Berhalter) and U.S. Under-20 head coach after a spell in the FC Dallas and Sacramento Republic academies.

Goalkeepers (4): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona II), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona II), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace) Defenders (8): Auston Trusty (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg)

Auston Trusty (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg) Midfielders (5): Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Cade Cowell (Chivas Guadalajara), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

New Zealand Squad for September Friendlies

The All Whites are preparing for World Cup Qualifying kicking off in October

In New Zealand's camp, there weren't many standouts in a 3-0 Saturday loss to Mexico except for hard-working central midfielders Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic who covered plenty of ground for the Kiwis. So sweeping changes could be in store for them, too, as manager Darren Bazeley prepares his squad for World Cup Qualifying in Oceania in the next FIFA window. Nottingham Forest forward and New Zealand captain Chris Wood is likely to maintain his spot at center forward.

The All Whites are already without the team's No. 10 Sarpeet Singh (União de Leiria), left back Dalton Wilkins (Sönderjyske) and defender Tyler Bindon (Reading) who picked up injuries in training. They were replaced by winger Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC), left back Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix) and center back Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC). Regular Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg) was originally left off due to injury.

New Zealand lineup projection vs. USA (4-3-3, right to left): Paulsen (GK) — Tuiloma, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace — Rufer, Bell, Stamenic — Just, Wood, Rogerson

Paulsen (GK) — Tuiloma, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace — Rufer, Bell, Stamenic — Just, Wood, Rogerson Projected Subs (9): Crocombe (GK), Sail (GK), Surman, Sutton, Payne, Garbett, Old, Barbarouses, Waine

New Zealand's 20-man Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Max Crocombe (Burton Albion), Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC), Oli Sail (Perth Glory)

Max Crocombe (Burton Albion), Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC), Oli Sail (Perth Glory) Defenders (7): Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix), Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix), Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC) Midfielders (5): Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (NAC Breda), Ben Old (Saint Etienne), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos)

Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (NAC Breda), Ben Old (Saint Etienne), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos) Forwards (5): Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix), Elijah Just (St. Pölten), Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC), Ben Waine (Mansfield Town), Chris Wood (Notttingham Forest).