In case you missed it amid the continuing churn of the European club season this month, the United States Soccer men’s national team completed its first January camp under new manager Mauricio Pochettino this week with a pair of comfortable wins in Florida.

A Yanks squad comprised mainly of MLS talent saw off a diminished Venezuela side 3-1 last week, then followed that with a similarly comfortable 3-0 triumph over a less-than-full-strength Costa Rican outfit on Wednesday.

While it's likely most of those involved won’t ultimately work their way into the 2026 World Cup squad, Pochettino has made clear he will consider MLS players for selection, and there’s always a few January camp invitees who eventually work their way into the broader USMNT picture.

Here are three players who definitely improved their stock during the two matches, and three who may look at the camp as a missed opportunity.

The Winners

MF Jack McGlynn

The Philadelphia Union product had a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a belter of a goal and assisting another. But the biggest reason McGlynn could most likely fit into the first-choice USA picture was his service from set pieces.

Twice, McGlynn's corner kicks led to headers on goal for the USA, who have struggled at times in recent years on restarts. Designated free kick taker Christian Pulisic has looked much better in that role recently, but his overall track record is inconsistent.

And while McGlynn might find it hard in general to make inroads into a crowded U.S. midfield picture, having that particular skill could make him a valuable piece off the bench, particularly in tournament football.

FW Patrick Agyemang

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Charlotte FC striker scored twice in one start and one appearance off the bench, and proved comfortable in the role of stretching the back line.

That’s a skillset that several of the forwards in the current USMNT pool don’t really have, and it’s one that will keep him at least in the back of Pochettino’s mind despite a lack of technical polish that some of his rivals for minutes possess.

The strong showing may also have been important for the 24-year-old as he returns to a club where he might find it harder to get minutes in that central forward role. That’s because Charlotte made one of the biggest signings of this MLS offseason in bringing in experienced Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha .

MF Diego Luna

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The tornadic Real Salt Lake talisman was at the middle of most of the good things the U.S. did before halftime, and he played a gorgeous ball on Brian White’s opening goal. He also earned the plaudits of his manager for playing through a broken nose, delaying a hospital visit until after the final whistle.

Even getting called into the camp was a major step forward for Luna, who was one of the controversial omissions from last summer’s American Olympic squad.

And while he might seem like a longshot to work his way into the current national team picture, the exit of some key pieces at RSL could provide more room to flourish at club level this season. Even if he doesn’t make the 2026 squad, at 21 now he is still in prime position for the 2030 cycle.

The Losers

GK Patrick Schulte

The last time we saw the Columbus Crew SC No. 1 in the net for the Stars and Stripes, it came during a discouraging 2-1 defeat to a more polished and clinical Canada side under interim boss Mikey Varas.

Schulte couldn’t be blamed for the performance that day, but he still would’ve been looking to leave a more positively memorable impression upon Pochettino this time.

Through no fault of his own, that didn’t really happen against Venezuela, which rarely threatened the Yanks’ net. When they did, it was an unsaveable header from a second-half corner kick.

DF Max Arfsten

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another Crew regular, Arfsten started at left back against Venezuela and came on late against Costa Rica, and didn’t leave much of an impression. He was FotMob’s lowest-rated U.S. player in the latter match, and the former match may have been more concerning, with Venezuela clearly focusing on his left side of the back line with some success.

Being a left-sided defensive player will probably give Arfsten more chances if he remains effective at the club level, since his position is notoriously hard to fill with quality depth.

But in terms of seeing major minutes, he’s going to have to do far better to even enter the conversation of who should be the backup for the excellent Antonee Robinson , who is one of the first names on the teamsheet these days.

MF Brian Gutierrez

One of the rare players who started both matches, the Chicago Fire FC ’s Gutierrez struggled to make an impression in either game.

In fairness to the 21-year-old, he played wide left in both matches, a role that he patrols less often than central midfield at club level. But it’s also his most likely route to minutes in more meaningful international matches, given the U.S. abundance in the center of the park. And on this evidence, he may be further from figuring into that conversation than some of his January camp peers.