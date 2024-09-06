We’re 21 months away from the World Cup. Just 26 spots will be available. One new coach with new ideas, providing a clean slate and fresh hope for all. A lot of players with dreams of making the roster.

Mauricio Pochettino will soon be confirmed as head coach of the USMNT. His vision and preferences will eventually shape the hierarchy of the pool. For now, here’s where the USMNT roster tracker sits ahead of the September friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

The players are broken out into specific tiers based on where they stand in the USMNT roster pecking order. The tiers are listed below, so readers can jump directly to find out which players are slotted into each category.

Tier 1: USMNT Roster Locks

There is no way any of these 10 players miss out except through injury

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Christian Pulisic AC Milan (Italy) 25 Forward 71 / 30 Tyler Adams Bournemouth (England) 25 Central Midfielder 42 / 2 Weston McKennie Juventus (Italy) 26 Central Midfielder 56 / 11 Yunus Musah AC Milan (Italy) 21 Central Midfielder 39 / 0 Gio Reyna B. Dortmund (Germany) 21 Att. Midfielder 31 / 8 Antonee Robinson Fulham (England) 27 Left Back 46 / 4 Tim Weah Juventus (Italy) 24 Right Back/Wingback 41 / 6 Sergiño Dest PSV (Netherlands) 23 Right/left Back 33 / 2 Chris Richards Crystal Palace (England) 24 Center Back 21 / 1 Folarin Balogun Monaco (France) 23 Forward 15 / 5

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

The USMNT’s best player (photo above), entering his prime and ready for further stardom at the 2026 World Cup.

Pulisic already has 71 caps before his 26th birthday and had a strong performance in his first World Cup. If the USMNT are to make a deep run in 2026, Pulisic will have to be excellent.

The winger has 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 Serie A appearances with AC Milan.

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

The only thing that can slow Tyler Adams down is injury. Unfortunately, that’s been the story of the last few years for Adams, who has been limited by injury to a total of three Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since joining in the fall of 2023.

Adams is still out after back surgery this summer. His last games were with the United States at the 2024 Copa América.

Still, when fit, Adams has been the unquestioned starter in defensive midfield. That is unlikely to change under Pochettino.

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Another undeniable member of this USMNT core is midfielder Weston McKennie (photo above).

McKennie ultimately stayed at Juventus this summer, extending his contract by a year after renewal talks initially stalled, and he was deemed surplus to requirements. But whether he was at Juventus, FC Cincinnati or Aston Villa, McKennie was always going to be viewed by the new regime as a regular starter.

The 26-year-old was not part of the roster for the 2024 September friendlies as he works to reintegrate himself with Juventus.

Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

At the age of 21, Yunus Musah has already accrued 39 caps for the U.S. national team. Given his ubiquitous availability and calm style of play, it’s easy to forget his age.

Musah is a lock for the 2026 World Cup roster and is fighting for a starting spot in a competitive midfield alongside Adams, McKennie and Gio Reyna, depending on where the Borussia Dortmund attacker is deployed.

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

It’s been a rocky few years for Gio Reyna, between lack of playing time at Dortmund and at Nottingham Forest in 2023-24, and the breakdown between him and former U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter around the 2022 World Cup. Still, to suggest Reyna is anything but a lock for the 2026 World Cup roster would be farcical. His talent is elite, and he’s proven it with the national team.

Reyna remained at Dortmund as the major summer transfer windows closed around Europe this summer, and he debuted off the bench in Dortmund’s opening match of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season. But he just picked up a groin injury at USMNT camp that forced him to be replaced. Sorting his health and his future is a priority ahead of the World Cup.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

The Fulham left back (photo above) is among the most consistent and reliable USMNT starters. That has been the case for club and country for years now.

Robinson is the unquestioned starter at left back, his indefatigable running from endline to endline is an asset. He’s up to 46 caps for the USMNT and that will only continue climbing over the years.

For Fulham, he’s played at least 3,000 minutes in each of the last three seasons, and he’s off to a strong start once again in 2024-25.

Tim Weah (Juventus)

USMNT forward Tim Weah is another lock for the 2026 World Cup squad barring injury. The winger is up to 41 caps and has been an unquestioned starter since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Weah was off to a dream start to the season with Juventus, with a goal and assist in his first 45 minutes, but he picked up a hamstring injury and hasn’t appeared since, skipping September camp.

Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

Recovering from a torn ACL, Sergino Dest missed the Copa América this summer and will likely be out until 2025. Still, his place in the USMNT hierarchy is not in doubt.

Dest, 23, settled quickly back in the Netherlands with PSV last season on loan from Barcelona before the injury. Thankfully, both clubs still worked out a deal in the end for Dest to stay at PSV on a permanent basis.

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Richards (photo above) will be in his prime when the 2026 World Cup rolls around. Only injury has slowed him down in his career thus far, missing the last World Cup with a hamstring tear. But so far in 2024, he has played every minute of the USA's seven matches (excluding the January camp, for which he was not called up since it falls outside FIFA international windows).

With Palace, he’s started all three of their Premier League matches to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Folarino Balogun’s debut season at AS Monaco didn’t quite go to plan (8 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions), and he may not necessarily have a chokehold on the starting No. 9 spot as we expected he might by now. But there doesn’t appear to be a scenario in which he falls to fourth or worst on the depth chart for the U.S. national team.

Balogun was a bright spot in the failed 2024 Copa América group stage elimination and still ended last season with seven goals and six assists in 1,695 minutes for Monaco. He has five goals in 15 caps for the USMNT.

Tier 2: The Almost Definitely Players

They're not 100 percent locks, but it'd be a surprise if they fell out of the picture

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Matt Turner Crystal Palace (England) 30 Goalkeeper 44 / 0 Joe Scally Borussia M'gladbach (Germany) 21 Right Back 14 / 0 Brenden Aaronson Leeds United (England) 23 Att. Midfielder 42 / 8 Johnny Cardoso Real Betis (Spain) 22 Central Midfielder 15 / 0 Josh Sargent Norwich City (England) 24 Forward 25 / 5 Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati (USA) 27 Center Back 29 / 3

Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

While I’d be shocked if Matt Turner (video above) was anything but a lock for 2026, I can't in good faith put him in that category given the last 12 months, lack of expected playing time and a new coaching regime.

Turner moved to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023 to be their starter, but was benched by February. He was the third choice goalkeeper before a 2024 summer deadline day move sent him on loan to Crystal Palace to be their backup.

The 30-year-old is still the USMNT starter, but his grip on that position is more tenuous than ever.

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Joe Scally, like several others in this category, has arguments to be in the “locks” section, but we’re reserving that for the Pulisics of the team and wanted to keep it at a smaller number.

Scally is entering his fourth season as a first-choice right back for a solid Bundesliga team in Borussia Monchengladbach and he doesn’t turn 22 until New Year’s Eve. He’s got 14 caps for the senior national team, despite being behind Dest in the pecking order. He was on the 2022 World Cup squad, but didn’t make it into any games.

In all likelihood, he’ll be on the 2026 roster.

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Another like Turner and Scally in that they’re overwhelmingly likely to be on the 2026 World Cup roster, Brenden Aaronson (photo above) is next up.

The 23-year-old returned to Leeds United in the summer of 2024 after a loan to Germany's Union Berlin. He’s already winning the fans back over, with two goals in his first four appearances. It’s what he does.

Aaronson has never been a no-doubt-about-it, first-choice starter for the national team, yet still, he’s earned 42 appearances. He gives coaches reasons to trust and play him.

Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

Johnny Cardoso emerged as a viable option behind Tyler Adams at defensive midfield after a bit of a rotating door at the position, which saw the likes of Kellyn Acosta and others get turns there.

The 22-year-old Cardoso impressed in his first half-season with Spain's Real Betis after joining from Brazil's Internacional, so much so that Tottenham Hotspur negotiated a pre-agreed fee of $33 million to sign Cardoso in the future if they choose to trigger it.

Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

Josh Sargent has been in the best form of his life for his club, but inopportune injuries have cost him the chance to take over as the starting center forward for the U.S. national team.

Sargent had a career-best 16 goals (in just 1,864 minutes) for Norwich City in 2023-24 and already has two goals and one assist in 359 minutes to start off the 2024-25 campaign. Unfortunately, an injury limited him in U.S. training ahead of the 2024 Copa América, and he was only fit enough for a total of 22 minutes off the bench.

If fit, Sargent will be a near lock for this squad.

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

The central defender pulled double-duty for the U.S. national team this summer, on both the Copa América and Olympic squads. Though he wasn’t a starter at the Copa América, he’s a valuable squad member of the pool with the ability to start.

The defender left Atlanta United this offseason and signed with FC Cincinnati on a short-term deal.

Tier 3: Veterans on the Roster Bubble

These 11 have been with the USMNT, but can they hold off the rising talents?

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Luca de la Torre Celta Vigo (Spain) 26 Central Midfielder 22 / 0 Tim Ream Charlotte FC (USA) 36 Center Back 61 / 1 Haji Wright Coventry City (England) 26 Forward 11 / 4 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC (USA) 31 Center Back 42 / 3 Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic (Scotland) 26 Center Back 18 / 0 Mark McKenzie Toulouse (France) 25 Center Back 13 / 0 Auston Trusty Celtic (Scotland) 26 Center Back 2 / 0 Ethan Horvath Cardiff City (Wales) 29 Goalkeeper 10 / 0 Sean Johnson Toronto FC (Canada) 35 Goalkeeper 13 / 0 Brandon Vazquez CF Monterrey (Mexico) 25 Forward 8 / 4 Alejandro Zendejas Club América (Mexico) 26 Att. Midfielder 7 / 1

Luca de la Torre and Tim Ream were tough to leave out of the previous “almost definitely category”, but it’s too early to nudge them forward. De la Torre is in a suddenly crowded midfield group and Ream, 36, is towards the end of his career.

Haji Wright (video below) has drifted in and out of the roster depending on the camp. Perhaps a new coaching staff will feel more strongly about his inclusion.

Center backs Walker Zimmerman, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty are all vying for roster spots, and to challenge Ream and Richards for minutes.

Goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson remain in the mix for call-ups, with Horvath hoping to push Turner for the starting role.

Liga MX-based attackers Brandon Vazquez (CF Monterrey) and Alejandro Zendejas (Club América) haven’t been able to consistently win call-ups. As in the case of others, perhaps a new coaching staff will shake things up.

Tier 4: Rising Talents on the Roster Bubble

The next generation trying to break into USMNT or move up from USYNTs

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Malik Tillman PSV (Netherlands) 22 Central Midfielder 12 / 0 Ricardo Pepi PSV (Netherlands) 21 Forward 28 / 10 Aidan Morris Middlesbrough (England) 22 Central Midfielder 5 / 0 Kevin Paredes Wolfsburg (Germany) 21 Winger 3 / 0 Caleb Wiley Strasbourg (France) 19 Left Back 2 / 0 John Tolkin NY Red Bulls (USA) 22 Left Back 4 / 0 Kristoffer Lund Palermo (Italy) 22 Left Back 3 / 0 Tanner Tessmann Lyon (France) 22 Central Midfielder 2 / 0 Gianluca Busio Venezia (Italy) 22 Central Midfielder 13 / 1 Paxten Aaronson FC Utrecht (Netherlands) 21 Att. Midfielder 1 / 0 Cade Cowell Chivas (Mexico) 20 Forward / Winger 8 / 1 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake (USA) 20 Att. Midfielder 1 / 0 Patrick Schulte Columbus Crew (USA) 23 Goalkeeper 1 / 0 Gaga Slonina Barnsley (England) 20 Goalkeeper 1 / 0 Diego Kochen Barcelona (Spain) 18 Goalkeeper 0 / 0 Benja Cremaschi Inter Miami (USA) 19 Midfielder 1 / 0 Marlon Fossey Standard Liege (Belgium) 25 Right Back 0 / 0 Bryan Reynolds Westerlo (Belgium) 23 Right Back 7 / 1 Griffin Yow Westerlo (Belgium) 21 Forward / Winger 0 / 0 Daryl Dike West Brom (England) 24 Forward 10 / 3

It's perhaps a little harsh to put PSV duo Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi in the “rising talents” group given they’re regular call-ups and known commodities, but both were left off the 2022 World Cup squad and are still on the younger side.

Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris has been an instant success at the Championship club following a transfer from the Columbus Crew.

U.S. youth national team starlet Kevin Paredes continues to develop at Wolfsburg. Is he a winger long-term or will he be a wingback?

That question is important for left back trio Caleb Wiley, John Tolkin and Kristoffer Lund, all three of whom are battling for the backup left back spot behind Robinson.

Olympic standouts Tanner Tessmann (video above), Gianluca Busio and Paxten Aaronson are hoping to push into the senior national team. Tessmann just left Venezia for French side Lyon. Cade Cowell and Diego Luna were surprisingly left off that 2024 Olympic roster but are performing for their respective clubs.

The next wave of goalkeepers are also breaking through: Patrick Schulte, Gaga Slonina and Barcelona’s Diego Kochen with the latter being a surprise call up to the senior national team in September 2024. His time may come sooner than we thought.

KVC Westerlo duo Bryan Reynolds and Griffin Yow are also on the outskirts of the pool.

If not for injuries, what might have been for center forward Daryl Dike? He suffered his second torn achilles in two seasons in February 2024. So it’s wait and see for his health.

Related The Eintracht Frankfurt plan to mold USMNT's Paxten Aaronson into a Bundesliga starter Aaronson is on loan again in the Dutch Eredivisie after joining Frankfurt in January 2023, but it's all part of the Bundesliga club's long-term plan.

Tier 5: Fallen Out of Favor

World Cup 2022 players who seem far away from contention for 2026

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders (USA) 29 Forward 55 / 11 Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas (USA) 23 Forward 23 / 15 Aaron Long LAFC (USA) 31 Center Back 35 / 3 Shaq Moore Nashville SC (USA) 27 Right Back 19 / 1 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders (USA) 29 Central Midfielder 37 / 0 DeAndre Yedlin FC Cincinnati (USA) 31 Right Back 81 / 0 Kellyn Acosta Chicago Fire (USA) 29 Central Midfielder 58 / 2

The seven players in this category get lumped together because the analysis can largely hold true for each: These are all MLS-based players, mostly in-prime or end-prime (with 23-year-old Jesus Ferreira the only one at the beginning of his prime).

Jordan Morris has had the best individual season in 2024, while Aaron Long has been key for a strong LAFC team and Cristian Roldan is at his standard level of excellence for Seattle.

All seven on the list were part of the 2022 USA World Cup squad. Will any of these players get a look under Pochettino outside of the January camp?

Tier 6: Key Dual Nationals

From reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta to teenage talents, these players are (or could be) eligible for the USMNT

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati (USA) 30 Att. Midfielder 0 / 0 Luca Koleosho Burnley (England) 19 Forward / Winger 0 / 0 Christian McFarlane NYCFC (USA) 17 Left Back 0 / 0 Noel Buck Southampton (England) 19 0 / 0

Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

The FC Cincinnati attacking midfielder and 2023 MLS MVP Lucho Acosta is in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship.

Luca Koleosho (Burnley)

Koleosho is eligible to represent the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Italy. He was in the USA's youth national team ranks for a bit, but he is currently with the Italian youth national team.

Christian McFarlane (NYCFC)

A dual-national eligible for England and the United States, Christian McFarlane has been a key player in the England youth international ranks. He was with England's Under-18s during the September 2024 window.

Noel Buck (Southampton)

Another player eligible for both England and the United States, Noel Buck featured for England’s Under-20 side in June 2024. He was not called up in September 2024 as he moved to join Southampton's Under-21s on loan from the New England Revolution.

Tier 7: Too early to track?

A pair of top young talents worth watching over the next 12-18 months

Name Club Age Position Caps/Goals Josh Wynder Benfica (Portugal) 19 Center Back 0 / 0 Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union (USA) 14 Att. Midfielder 0 / 0

Josh Wynder (Benfica)

If center back Josh Wynder makes his first team debut for Portuguese side Benfica this season and gets minutes, he’s one to watch.

Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

It’s at least a little insane to have a 14-year-old somewhere on the roster tracker manifesto, and I acknowledge there is a very small chance he’s under consideration. But stay with me here.

First and foremost, he’ll need to become a regular for the Philadelphia Union to make this a thing to watch. I think that’s possible next year when he turns 15. Maybe not probable, but possible.

Sullivan (photo above) will be 16-years-old when the 2026 World Cup kicks off (and just a few months shy of his 17th birthday). For historical context, Christian Pulisic was 17 when he debuted for the USMNT (in World Cup qualifying matches). Gio Reyna was 17 when he debuted. Freddy Adu was 16. This is the caliber of talent Sullivan would join when it comes to early starters with the USMNT.

Across the wider soccer world? Lamine Yamal was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Euros. He was 16-years-old when that tournament kicked off. Kendry Paez was in the senior Ecuador national team at 16 and is already a regular at 17.