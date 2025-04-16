Megan Rapinoe is an icon of women's soccer and sports in America, and one of the most accomplished players in United States Soccer history.

Rapinoe is one of the pioneers of soccer in the USA, leading arguably the greatest generation of talent the USWNT has seen during her 17-year career with the national team.

The Redding, California native scored a remarkable 63 goals in 203 caps for the senior women's team, leading the Stars and Stripes to two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015, 2019) and a Gold Medal at the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games.

She replicated the same success in her club career, winning titles in France and the United States after starring at the University of Portland. After bouncing around the United States for a few years, Rapinoe made the jump abroad to join Lyon, where she led the European powerhouse to a league and cup double.

Rapinoe spent the last ten years of her career with OL Reign of the NWSL back in the US, winning the NWSL shield three times (2014, 2015, 2022). The midfielder managed 52 goals in 121 appearances for Reign, earning the Best FIFA Women's Player and Ballon d'Or Féminin honors in 2019 after her second World Cup conquest with the USWNT.

The 39-year-old retired from the game in 2023, but has continued her influence on sport and culture in the United States. Both during her playing career and after, Rapinoe has been a strong advocate for a number of social issues, including equal pay for female athletes, LGBTQ+ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rapinoe's iconic No. 15 jersey became a staple around the country during her heyday, with millions of US soccer fans showing their support for the women's team with the iconic strip.

But why did the soccer legend choose to don the rather non-traditional number for her playing career?

Rapinoe Shares Story of Why She Started Wearing No. 15

'It just kind of became mine'

Unfortunately, Rapinoe's story about how she started wearing No. 15 is far from storybook. As the USWNT icon told GQ in an interview in August 2024, the number was simply given to her in her early days with the national team, as there were few options for the up-and-coming star to choose from.

"That's just what got given to me on the national team. There's only so many numbers available, because so many people have been there, and it's all based on caps. At the time I was coming in, Kate Markgraf was going out. I had a couple of other, kind of 25, 26, 27 numbers for my first couple of caps, and then she was on her way out so [15] was really one of the only numbers that became available. Seven was gone, I like seven. Three was gone. Ten was gone. I think 11 was gone, so I was just like, whatever. Then it just kind of became mine."

Despite the hesitation at first, Rapinoe is happy she made her mark with No. 15 and made it her own, also admitting she was never attached to a specific number before.

"My favorite number, seven, was taken when I went to college. So I wore three. I wore three in high school too for basketball. I don't even know why. I can't remember why. I never really wore a number that had a ton of significance. But I ended up loving number 15 a lot. I feel like I left my mark, made it my own."