The USA women’s national soccer team once again enters the Olympics as the favorite to claim the gold medal in 2024, but the road in France will not be an easy one.

The USWNT has not won Olympic gold since 2012, and has not claimed a world title since the 2019 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the other contenders have raised their level in recent years. In fact, the USA heads into the Paris 2024 Olympics ranked No. 5 in the world, which is its lowest ranking entering any previous Olympic tournament.

Even with a transition to a new manager — Emma Hayes only formally took charge of the USWNT in June — the expectations and pressure to win gold will still follow the U.S. women in this competition.

The good news for USWNT supporters is that, barring an unprecedented capitulation in the group stage, the Olympic quarterfinals should at least prove an attainable goal. After all, there are just 12 nations participating in the 2024 tournament, and only four will be eliminated at the conclusion of the group stage.

2024 Women's Olympic Groups (FIFA World Ranking) Group A Canada (8), Colombia (22), France (2), New Zealand (28) Group B Australia (12), Germany (4), USA (5), Zambia (64) Group C Brazil (9), Japan (7), Nigeria (36), Spain (1)

USWNT 2024 Olympic Soccer Schedule

USA women's soccer team faces grueling calendar

The American women were drawn into Group B, and they are scheduled to play all three group matches in a span of just six days to begin their Olympic medal quest. It’s a compact schedule that will test the depth of the squad that Hayes has assembled.

Date Opponent Time Venue TV & Stream (USA) Thu, July 25 Zambia 3 p.m. EDT Nice USA Network, Universo, Peacock Sun, July 28 Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Wed, July 31 Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille USA Network, Universo, Peacock

The USA will face some strong competition in Group B. Germany (No. 4 in the world), Australia (No. 12), and even Zambia (No. 64) and star forward Barbra Banda can test the Americans. But the USWNT’s talent and depth should see them earn the points required to finish first or second in the group.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the women's soccer quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place teams. So there is some margin for error during the group stage.

The USWNT has never played Zambia before the 2024 tournament, but it has compiled enviable all-time records against Australia and Germany, though the gap has been closing over the last 10–15 years. However, both Australia and Germany will be without their best players at the 2024 Olympics due to injury. Matildas superstar forward Sam Kerr is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in January 2024, while Germany announced that 22-year-old midfielder Lena Oberdorf would miss out due to a knee ligament injury just a week before the start of the 2024 Paris Games.

USWNT History vs. Group B Opponents Opponent USWNT Record (W-L-D) Goals For / Goals Against Last Defeat Australia 28-1-5 109 / 31 July 27, 2017 (1-0) Germany 23-5-7 69 / 33 Nov. 10, 2022 (2-1) Zambia (No previous matchups) — —

USWNT Olympic Soccer Quarterfinal Scenarios

Finishing second in Group B could lead to a favorable QF matchup

If the USA finishes in first place in Group B, then they will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the second-place finisher in Group C (likely one of Spain, Japan, or Brazil). Spain are the defending FIFA World Cup Champions, while Japan and Brazil are perennial contenders at major tournaments, though Brazil has made it to just one major tournament semifinal in the last 15 years (at the 2016 Olympics on home soil).

If the USA finishes in second place in Group B, then the quarterfinal pairings would see them face the 2nd-place finisher in Group A (potentially Canada or Colombia). Canada is the defending Olympic gold medalists, and they knocked off the USA in the 2021 semifinals on a late penalty kick. Colombia are a rising force with a crop of talented young players quickly making a name for themselves at the highest level.

The entirety of the knockout stages will be held in the span of seven days, with the gold medal final held in Paris on August 10. The bronze medal game will take place the day before in Lyon.

2024 Women's Olympic Soccer Knockout Round Schedule Quarterfinals Sat, Aug. 3 Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes A1 vs. B3/C3 B1 vs. C2 C1 vs. A3/B3 A2 vs. B2 Semifinals Tues, Aug. 6 Lyon, Marseille A1 or B3/C3 vs. C1 or A3/B3 B1 or C2 vs. A2 or B2 Bronze Medal Fri, Aug. 9 Lyon Semifinal Losers Gold Medal Sat, Aug. 10 Paris Semifinal Winners

USWNT All-Time Olympic Soccer History

Women's Olympic soccer has become more competitive in recent editions

Women’s soccer was first introduced at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the USA women immediately stamped their dominance in the sport from the start, winning the gold medal on home soil.

The USWNT would go on to win gold in four of the first five women’s Olympic soccer tournaments, last winning the competition in 2012.

Women's Olympic Soccer All-Time Medal Winners Year Host Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal 1996 Atlanta USA China Norway 2000 Sydney Norway USA Germany 2004 Athens USA Brazil Germany 2008 Beijing USA Brazil Germany 2012 London USA Japan Canada 2016 Rio de Janeiro Germany Sweden Canada 2021 Tokyo Canada Sweden USA

But the Americans have fallen short of gold in the last two editions, tripping up in the 2016 quarterfinals, and claiming bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2016 tournament represented the only Olympic tournament in which the USA did not earn a medal. Although the USA topped its group, it fell to Sweden in the quarterfinals in a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The USWNT has only suffered four losses in 38 all-time Olympic matches, with two of them coming in the most recent edition in Tokyo. They lost to Sweden in the group stage and succumbed to Canada in the semifinals.

But there is a distinct sense that the USWNT is a program that's back on an upward trajectory. With one of the best managers at the helm in Hayes and a new crop of young, emerging stars, there is reason for USWNT fans to believe they could see another memorable Olympic run in France.