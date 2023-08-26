Highlights Usyk retains his heavyweight world titles after defeating Dubois, although controversy has arisen from a disputed low blow knockdown, with replays suggesting the knockdown may have been legitimate.

Referee Luis Pabon rules Dubois' granted Usyk nearly four minutes to recover, despite Usyk's eagerness to continue.

Usyk then took charge of the fight, knocking Dubois down twice before Pabon intervened and stopped the contest.

Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles with a knock-out win over Britain's Daniel Dubois but the contest was not without controversy.

Indeed, while the Ukrainian started the fight as the clear favourite and was no doubt the better fighter fo the first four rounds, Dubois responded in the fifth by flooring Usyk with what appeared to be a punch to the body. However, referee Luis Pabon ruled that the Brit's shot was actually a low blow. He then allowed Usyk three minutes and 45 seconds to recover from the shot, despite the Ukranian gesturing that he was ready to continue well before that.

In the end, Usyk recovered and took charge of the fight again thereafter. Dubois was knocked down in the eighth round and then again in the ninth – at which point, Pabon stepped in and waved the fight off, handing Usyk victory.

Yet, though few could say that Ukranian did not dominate almost every round, slow-motion replays have emerged that appear to suggest Dubois' knockdown was perfectly legitimate.

Check out the clips below and decide for yourselves.

VIDEO: Daniel Dubois' apparent low blow on Oleksandr Usyk

What did Dubois say afterwards?

Speaking afterwards, Dubois stressed that he felt he'd been robbed of a victory. In his post-fight interview with TNT Sports, he said: "I don't think that was a low blow. I've been cheated out of victory tonight. That was a win."

VIDEO: Dubois says he was 'cheated' out of victory

Similarly, Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, stated: "It wasn't a low blow. I wish they could put it up there now and we could all see it. They didn't take any points off him. I like Usyk, but that was a complete home decision. He was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover. It should be straight and it should be above board. How long did he get to recover? The governing bodies will have to look at that and order a rematch. We will order an appeal for what's happened here. It's all about a legitimate punch that stopped him and he should have won Everyone wants to see the unification. If Daniel had got the result then it would have been easy to do. We will see now."

However, Usyk brushed off the idea that Dubois's low blow was legitimate, telling TNT Sports: "Boxing is a tough sport, but I'm great. It's boxing I love. I respect my opponent, but it's boxing, it's not ballet. It's king sport." When asked about Dubois's power, he simply replied: "No. Only my balls."

Will there be a rematch?

Dubois will certainly feel like he deserves a rematch, but whether he gets one is a different question.

Indeed, for Usyk, a fight against Tyson Fury has been a long time in the making and the Ukranian stressed he's keen to fight the Brit whenever. "I'm ready tomorrow. Listen, I'm ready. Next fight I'm ready to fight Tyson Fury. Will Tyson Fury? I have no idea. I can't wait to see my children and be back home. I've been training a long time. I'm a little bit tired," he emphasised.