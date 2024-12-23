Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his thoughts on who would win in a showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - with the way seemingly clear for the British duo to face off at last.

The Ukrainian beat Fury for the second time this year at Kingdom Arena on Saturday night, successfully defending his WBA, WBC and WBO world heavyweight championships after a unanimous decision victory. 'The Gypsy King' complained about the scoring in the aftermath of the fight, but is unlikely to get another shot at Usyk having suffered to straight defeats.

Fury and Joshua both now find themselves coming off devastating defeats, with the Londoner yet to step back into a ring following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September. The pair have long teased a fight against one another and - given that they are both out of the world title picture - now seems the perfect time for it to happen.