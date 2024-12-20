Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have hit the scale ahead of their much-anticipated world heavyweight title rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tomorrow night. When they met for the first time back in May, it was the Ukrainian who took the spoils, emerging victorious via split decision.

It was a devastating defeat for Fury, who lost for the first time in his professional career. In a bid to avenge the setback, the Brit tipped the scales at his heaviest career weight ever.

There is a catch to that statistic, though, in that the Morecambe man was wearing several layers of clothing - including a bulky-looking jacket as he weighed in.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 is Official

Both men weighed in at career-highs in Riyadh

'The Gypsy King' weighed in at a colossal 281 pounds, some 55 pounds heavier than the reigning and defending WBA, WBC and WBO champion, Usyk who came in at 226 pounds - which beats his previous heaviest of 223.5 pounds which he weighed for the pair's first outing. It should be noted that 'The Cat' himself was also wearing a full tracksuit as he weighed in.

While the weights themselves might be slightly artificially elevated, there is no doubt that Fury will have a massive size advantage when the duo enter the ring. The 36-year-old will be substantially heavier than he was in the first fight.

Tyson Fury's heaviest professional career weights (as at 20th of December 2024) Date Opponent Weight December 2024 Oleksandr Usyk (second fight) 281 lbs October 2023 Francis Ngannou 277.75 lbs October 2021 Deontay Wilder (third fight) 277 lbs June 2018 Sefer Seferi 276 lbs February 2014 Joey Abell 274 lbs February 2020 Deontay Wilder (second fight) 273 lbs All official weights taken per Boxrec - 20/12/2024

By packing on the bulk, Fury's game plan would appear to involve him taking the fight to the Ukrainian in much the same way as he did when he dominated Deontay Wilder in their February 2020 rematch. If that is where his plans lie, it's a bold strategy from the former lineal champion.

Usyk is a far more accomplished technical boxer than 'The Bronze Bomber' - and Fury has been warned he could be taking a big risk if he rushes in on the former two-weight undisputed champion.

While Thursday's pre-fight press conference ended with one of the longest face-offs in history, Usyk and Fury barely locked eyes at Friday's weigh in. In total, the two rivals glanced at each other for a few seconds before turning to face the crowd in attendance.

Their final face-to-face might have been disappointing, but the action in the ring at Kingdom Arena promises to be electric. Repeat or revenge? That question will be answered in just over 24 hours.