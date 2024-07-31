Highlights Boxing faces an uncertain future at the Olympics and may not be included in 2028.

Oleksandr Usyk has urged amateur boxing chiefs to clean the sport up to save its Olympic place.

Controversial officiating has marred the early stages of the 2024 competition.

Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has issued a heartfelt plea to officials to clean up amateur boxing as the sport battles to retain its place at the 2028 Games. The Ukrainian superstar made his feelings known while attending the ongoing 2024 competition.

Amateur boxing was introduced into the Olympics in 1904 and has been ever-present at every summer Games since 1920. Despite its long association with the Olympics, the sport faces the possibility of being dropped altogether in 2028. Per talkSPORT, this is because the International Olympic Committee [IOC] is reportedly unhappy with the standards of governance in international amateur boxing.

The situation is so dire that boxing was almost removed from Paris 2024 due to a dispute between the IOC and the previous governing body, the International Boxing Association. The IBA was prevented from overseeing the competition in 2020, prior to the Tokyo Olympics, as there were concerns from the IOC over how the contests were being scored and judged. Regrettably, issues with judging do not appear to have been cleaned up, as the early rounds of the 2024 tournament have featured a number of controversial decisions.

Oleksandr Usyk Brands Olympic Boxing Judging as 'Rotten'

The best heavyweight on the planet has called for wholesale changes to the system

Speaking to SNTV, Usyk suggested that the only way to preserve boxing's future at the Olympics was to take decisive action to clean up the sport at the amateur level. The 37-year-old declared:

"For many years, there has been a desire to change the boxing system, which is rotten on an international level. So, we just need to work. No promises need to be made; we need to act. When you do this, people see the work done and come to you, asking to collaborate."

Usyk rounded out his statement by pointing out that members of the Ukraine amateur boxing team had worked hard to make it to the Games, despite the country being at war with Russia. "I think boxing will be in the Olympic Games. We [Ukraine] are at war. But our athletes still came. They are fighting."

Boxing's History of Terrible Judging in the Olympics has Continued at Paris 2024

Some of the biggest names in professional boxing won an Olympic gold medal before going on to dominate in the paid ranks. This includes such names as Usyk's close pal and countryman Vasyl Lomachenko, Oscar De La Hoya, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis and Anthony Joshua.

However, fellow ring legends Roy Jones Jr. and Floyd Mayweather are among those to have lost out on Olympic gold as a result of controversial judging - and they have been joined in that unfortunate category by a couple of Team GB medal hopefuls at the Paris Olympics.

Rosie Eccles was certain that "she had won" her welterweight clash with Poland's Aneta Rygielska - only to lose a close decision on the judges' scorecards. That same fate was in store for Delicious Orie as the super-heavyweight contender tasted elimination on the scorecards, despite appearing to get the better of his clash with Armenia's Davit Chaloyan. After the bout, Orie told The Independent that he felt like "a medal had been stolen from him".

Questionable verdicts are nothing new in boxing, but the issue appears to be far more troublesome at amateur level. Ill-judged scorecards - whether as a result of corruption or otherwise - completely go against the Olympic spirit and could see the sport disappear from the Games entirely in 2028 if Usyk's words are not acted on.