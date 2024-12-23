Oleksandr Usyk owns a unique place in boxing history as the only man to reign as undisputed champion at both heavyweight and cruiserweight in boxing's four-belt era. The 37-year-old cemented himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time on Saturday night when he defeated Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to retain his WBA, WBC and WBO world heavyweight championships.

Having handed Fury his first career defeat back in May following a split decision win, the Ukrainian prevailed in the rematch, with all three judges scoring it 116-112 to the defending champion. It was yet another great night for one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves. However, while most are in awe of the ease with which Usyk has handled the jump from cruiserweight to heavyweight, the man himself isn't surprised. Footage from 2013 has recently re-emerged confirming that he predicted his success all along.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 23/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 23 37 Wins 23 34 Losses 0 2 Draws 0 1

Oleksandr Usyk Told the Klitschko Brothers That he Would be Undisputed Champion

Usyk made the vow in 2013

Back in 2013, the Klitschko brothers - Vitali and Wladimir - held every title in the weight class between them. The Klitschko era saw the heavyweight titles definitively separated as the two men insisted they would never fight each other. Vitali reigned as the WBC Champion, while Wladimir held the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Meanwhile, a fresh-faced Usyk was rising through the ranks after celebrating Olympic gold for Ukraine in the heavyweight category at the London games in 2012. During a TV segment alongside the brothers to celebrate his success, Usyk fired an ominous warning to the pair.