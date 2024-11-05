New York Red Bulls and U.S. youth international goalkeeper Aidan Stokes has accepted a call-up to the England U-17 camp this month, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Stokes has represented the United States and Wales in his youth national team career, eligible for both countries as well as England. This isn't the first time England has called, but this is the first time he's accepted, sources add.

Stokes, 16, made 19 appearances with the Red Bulls second team this season after initially signing a homegrown deal in the spring of 2023, when he was 15-years-old.

Sources: New York Red Bulls sign USYNT GK Aidan Stokes to a professional deal. Stokes, 15, will join first team roster as a homegrown in 2024. He'll be on an MLS Next Pro deal until then. Stokes was with the US U15s last month. Impressed with RBNY first team in preseason. pic.twitter.com/3XYaeqDgHX — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 6, 2023

Young players across the world keep their options open and look to experience multiple youth national team set-ups in modern soccer with so many multi-nationals. Stokes accepting an England call-up doesn't mean he's closing the door on the U.S. or Wales.

Modern international soccer, particularly in a country like the United States, has placed an importance on recruiting/keeping multi-nationals. In recent years, the United States has gotten commitments from many key dual-nationals, including Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and others.

England U-17s face Belgium twice in the November international break.