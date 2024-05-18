Highlights The Utah Jazz face tough road ahead in loaded West, with limited draft control until 2029.

The Utah Jazz find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Lauri Markkanen has emerged as their centerpiece for the future, but even the Finnish sharpshooter’s rise to stardom might not be enough to contend in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Adding salt to the wound is how they don’t have control over most of their picks until 2029. The runway for Utah’s potential postseason success is extremely narrow.

There are some silver linings they can hold on to. Having one of the most cap space during the upcoming free agency gives Utah added leverage to add more talent. Another way for them to beef up their roster is the upcoming NBA Draft where they find themselves with three picks.

Let’s say they choose to keep their picks instead of utilizing them in potential trade scenarios. It isn’t the most franchise player-heavy class, but there are some intriguing options they can look into.

10th Pick – Dalton Knecht, G

Consistent and efficient perimeter scoring was a problem for Utah during the 2023-24 regular season. Outside Markkanen, they did not have any other piece who you could consistently rely on to come up with effective scoring.

Jordan Clarkson was more of an inefficient volume scorer (17.1 PPG, 41.3 FG%) who fit best as a sixth man while Collin Sexton lacked the shooting punch to provide spacing for the Jazz.

Enter Dalton Knecht.

Dalton Knecht's Stats - Tennessee (2023-24) Category Stat G 36 PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8% SPG 0.7 3PA 6.5 3PT% 39.7 Height/Weight 6-6/197lbs

If we compared Knecht’s college three-point attempts average versus the current Jazz roster, he would already have the second-best number – just behind Markkanen! – even though he plays less minutes. He is not afraid to let it fly and he shoots it at a high clip. He is going to be an NBA starter from day one.

Knecht has the size to immediately play as a 2 in the NBA and he projects to pair well beside Markkanen and Utah’s diverse set of guards. The upside is limited given his age and physical tools, but at worst, you get a player who fits the current roster and will undeniably produce beside your franchise star.

29th Pick – Ryan Dunn, SF

With Knecht helping bump up the Utah offense with his shooting, the Jazz need to get someone to help shore up their defense. They had the worst defense in the league (120.4 Defensive Rating, 120.5 Points Allowed per Game) even though they had one of the league’s best shot blockers in Walker Kessler. Their perimeter defense needs additional pieces.

This is where Ryan Dunn comes into play.

Ryan Dunn's Stats - Virginia (2023-24) Category Stat G 34 PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 SPG 1.3 BPG 2.3 Height/Weight 6-8/208lbs

Dunn may be lacking offensively, but he brings plenty to the table on the defensive end. He’s a physical wing which gives Utah versatility with how they would want to use him with their different line-ups. He can fit as a three and can try playing beside Markkanen and John Collins, or if you want to play small, he has the ability to play as a small-ball four. Utah would be lucky if Dunn found a way to fall into their lap at 29.

32nd Pick – Dillon Jones, SF

The second round is a good opportunity to take a swing at high risk yet potentially high reward prospects. Unless drafting Bronny James means also getting the services of his father, Utah would be better off taking a chance on Dillon Jones.

Dillon Jones' Stats - Weber State (2023-24) Category Stat G 31 PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 SPG 2.0 Height/Weight 6-6/235lbs

Jones is a polarizing prospect who produced extremely well for Weber State. He has the physical tools of a modern NBA wing but his decision-making on both ends of the floor can make or break his impact for a team.

There is a risk to trusting Jones with plenty of minutes immediately; they would likely draft him and expect him to be more of an off-the-bench sparkplug initially. If he develops well down the line, the reward can be huge for Utah.