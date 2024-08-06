Highlights The Utah Jazz will offer Lauri Markkanen a $200 million extension, the largest in Jazz history.

The Warriors offered a package including Moses Moody and picks, but Utah held out for Brandin Podziemski.

Markkanen's commitment to Jazz long-term affects trade decisions, with Utah not wanting to part with him.

The Utah Jazz are expected to offer All-Star Lauri Markkanen a five-year contract extension in the next few days, ending the long-standing rumors that the Jazz were actively shopping him.

The Golden State Warriors , San Antonio Spurs , and Sacramento Kings were all frontrunners to trade for Markkanen at one point or another. Initially expected to be the biggest free agent next summer, his presumed extension not only takes him off the open market next summer but also takes him off the trade market this season, as he will not be eligible to be traded until after the February trade deadline.

Markkanen's expected deal is reportedly one of the biggest in NBA history, as Shams Charania is quick to point out.

"League sources said Markkanen’s deal is projected to be worth upwards of $200 million over five years. It keeps him under contract through 2029, giving him the richest contract in Jazz history and one of the highest salaries for a European player in NBA history." -Charania

While the Jazz are intent on keeping Markkanen, at least through this season, they turned down substantial offers for the Finnish All-Star.

Golden State Warriors Trade Offer Revealed

Brandin Podziemski was the straw that broke the camel's back

The Jazz, according to Charania, were not eager to trade Markkanen at all and would have needed an unbeatable offer to move their star. While the Spurs have substantial draft capital, they do not have an elite young player aside from Victor Wembanyama , who is not on the trade block.

"No team met the Jazz’s enormous value for their centerpiece forward, and rival executives understood the only way Utah would consider a proposal was if it was overwhelming." -Charania

The Warriors, with their two-timeline approach, have plenty of young talent they could ship out to add a star to play next to Stephen Curry , who is still capable of leading a team to the NBA Finals. Between Brandin Podziemski , Moses Moody , and Jonathan Kuminga , the Dubs have enough young talent to make a deal with the Jazz, although Utah apparently had their eyes on one player more than others.

To their credit, the Warriors were willing to part ways with a fair share of picks to land Markkanen.

Warriors's Proposed Trade GSW Receives: UTA Receives: Lauri Markkanen Moses Moody "Multiple" First Round Picks Pick Swaps Second Round Picks

The Jazz wanted to receive Podziemski in any deal, and the Warriors were unwilling to do that, as they see him and Kuminga as the central figures in the inevitable post-Curry years. With Utah able to hold out for the best possible offer, it makes sense that they held the line.

Even with Markkanen under contract, Utah is expected to be bad next season, especially in a loaded Western Conference. Markkanen will likely keep them out of landing the top pick in the 2025 Draft, although, with him being under contract for the next several seasons, Utah will have plenty of time to build.

With an all-time executive in Danny Ainge leading the way, Markkanen is understandably confident in Utah's long-term outlook.

"Markkanen, behind the scenes, repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in Utah and his belief in Utah’s plan over the long term, according to league sources. He and his family have taken to the community, and the Jazz see him as someone who can be a central figure in a rebuild." -Charania

With Markkanen perfectly happy to be patient and Utah not receiving their ideal offer, it makes sense that the Jazz would stand pat.