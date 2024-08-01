Highlights Hayward retired from the NBA due to injuries and cited spending time with his family as the reason.

Despite injuries, Hayward had a successful career, highlighted by his All-Star season and March Madness run.

Hayward's retirement leaves questions about what could have been, as injuries hindered his potential in Boston.

After 14 seasons in the NBA , Gordon Hayward has decided to retire from professional basketball. The 31-year-old was an All-Star during the 2016-17 season with the Utah Jazz and signed the next season with the Boston Celtics , where a gruesome leg injury in his debut prevented him from playing that season.

After his injury, Hayward recovered but was never quite the same, and was traded from Boston to the Charlotte Hornets , where he continued to battle injuries. After being traded once again to the Oklahoma City Thunder midway through last season, Hayward played in only 26 games.

Hayward cited spending time with his family as his reason for retiring. He attracted interest in the free agent market by the Denver Nuggets this offseason but is instead deciding to retire. He is perhaps best known for his 2010 March Madness run, where his Butler Bulldogs, a fifth seed, came inches away on a half-court heave from toppling the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game.

Gordon Hayward's Career Stats Category NBA Career All-Star Season College Stats PPG 15.2 21.9 14.4 RPG 4.4 5.4 7.4 APG 3.5 3.5 1.8 FG% 45.5% 47.1% 47.0% 3PT% 37.0% 39.8% 36.9%

Had it not been for injuries, Hayward likely would have been able to continue to blossom in Boston, and the core of Kyrie Irving , Jaylen Brown , and rookie Jayson Tatum would have been able to rival the LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers for dominance in the Eastern Conference.