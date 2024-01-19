Highlights The Utah Jazz may have changed their stance on trading John Collins after his recent improved performance.

Collins has shown relative improvement on both offense and defense in his recent outings.

It is unlikely that the Jazz would receive a valuable return package for Collins if they do decide to trade him.

Despite only joining the Utah Jazz last summer, John Collins has failed to make an impact on his new team, which has prompted reports to surface suggesting he could be on the trade block with the deadline a mere three weeks away.

While the Jazz may already be looking to offload their forward, NBA insider Mark Medina isn't convinced that they will receive a valuable return package, citing his inconsistencies on offense, and failing to make an impact on defense as two of the main reasons he could be traded.

Change of tune in Utah

Reportedly started fielding offers for Collins

Earlier on in the 2023-24 NBA season, it could be argued that the Jazz looked down and out, and were heading towards a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft, after starting the campaign 7-16.

However, over the past 15 games, they have completely flipped the script on their season, having gone 12-3, tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the league during that span.

Utah Jazz - Last 15 Games Category Stats League Rank Points scored 125.9 2nd Opponent points scored 116.4 15th Offensive rating 122.1 5th Defensive rating 113.4 10th Net rating 8.7 5th Stats as of Jan. 19, 2024

Prior to this run, initial reports began to emerge suggesting that the Jazz were thought to have been gauging the market for All-Star Lauri Markkanen, and were looking to command a pick-heavy return package thought to be in the region of five first-rounders and/or player equivalents.

Another player that was rumored to be on the trade block was John Collins.

Having come over to Utah from the Atlanta Hawks a mere six months ago, the 26-year-old’s time in Salt Lake City didn’t get off to the start that neither the team nor player had expected, with Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reporting that the team had become ‘frustrated’ with his production on both sides of the ball.

The Brooklyn Nets had previously emerged as a possible destination for the 6-foot-9 power forward, reportedly having a ‘longstanding interest’ in him that dates back to his time in Atlanta.

But with the Jazz’ potentially season-altering run of form, it has since been reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that Utah’s ‘notion’ of actively trying to trade Collins had ‘quietened down’.

Collins hasn't worked out for 'a number of reasons'

Medina argues that even though Collins has performed much better as of late, he still has struggled to be a consistent fourth option for the Jazz, and if the team did opt to trade him ahead of the deadline, then it would be unlikely that they would receive much in return.

“Despite his recent relative improvement, Collins hasn’t worked out for a number of reasons. One, Collins hasn’t excelled at all defensively. Two, Collins has struggled with becoming a consistently productive offensive player as the fourth option. Therefore, I doubt Collins could receive a lot in a trade package given his limitations. Also, keep in mind that the Jazz acquired Collins from Atlanta, mostly because the cost was minimal, since the Hawks just wanted to unload salary.”

Collins has only shown 'relative improvement' on both sides of the ball

Last seven games: 128.2 OFF RTG, 117.3 DEF RTG

In line with Utah’s recent run of form, Collins’ numbers have also seen a spike in performance.

Over the past seven games, the Jazz had won six straight, with two of those wins coming against title contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, before their streak was broken by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

John Collins - Career Stats Comparison Category Atlanta Hawks (2017-2023) Utah Jazz (2023-) Minutes 29.2 27.8 Points 15.8 13.9 Rebounds 8.0 7.6 Assists 1.5 1.0 Field goal % 55.1 50.5 3-point field goal % 35.6 37.3

Nevertheless, in his last seven outings, Collins has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds on an improved 63.6 percent shooting from the field, an increase of 13.1 percent on his season average, and an efficient 39.1 percent from behind the arc.

Collins’ true shooting numbers have also seen a spike, where he is currently shooting at 73.2 percent, the second-highest mark among players to have averaged 20-plus minutes per game in that span.

Moreover, the power forward’s offensive rating has risen to 128.2, significantly up from his season rating of 112.7. His effort on the defensive side of the ball as measured by his defensive rating has followed a similar trend, where he has recorded a 117.3 defensive rating over his last seven outings, again, bettering his season average of 121.6.

Overall, his current net rating across that stretch of games is now plus-10.9, while his 2023-24 campaign as a whole registers as a minus-9.0 net rating, a swing of 19.9.

Based on his recent outings, it appears that Collins is finally becoming acclimatized with Utah's system as the league enters the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Whether his improved performances have been enough to convince the Jazz to do a 180-degree turn and decide not to trade him at the deadline, though, still remains to be seen.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.