Highlights Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are reportedly on the trade block for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have collected a total of 15 first-round picks over the next seven years, including the 10th overall pick in this year's draft.

Trading Sexton and Clarkson could land Utah more draft assets.

The Utah Jazz decided to go into rebuilding mode when they traded their All-Star tandem of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a couple of summers ago. Since then, however, Utah has been reluctant to go all-in on its teardown due to the emergence of Lauri Markkanen as an NBA All-Star.

The Jazz still seem to be undecided about whether they will embrace a full rebuild. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype noted that they could use their bevy of draft assets to make upgrades. Likewise, Utah could make its veteran backcourt of Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson available on the trading block in the offseason.

“Utah has a surplus of draft picks in this class that rival executives believe are readily available on the trade market as the Jazz attempt to upgrade the roster. There’s also a belief from rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype that guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could become available on the trade market.” - Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype

What Direction Will Jazz Take?

A Sexton and Clarkson trade suggests Utah is ready to rebuild

It still seems unclear what direction the Jazz intend to take. Led by Markkanen, they have a solid young core that also consists of incoming 20-year-old sophomore Keyonte George and defensive specialist Walker Kessler.

Danny Ainge has managed to collect 15 first-round draft picks between 2024 and 2030 for the Jazz, including the 10th and 29th overall selections in this year's draft. This puts them in position to make a splash on the trade market by acquiring a star-caliber player.

A Sexton and Clarkson trade, however, seems to suggest that Utah is ready to embrace a youth movement. The Jazz ideally could trade the two guards to acquire more draft capital. Both of them had strong seasons for the Jazz last year and playoff teams in need of scorers and playmakrers from the backcourt could use their talents.

Utah Jazz Backcourt — 2023-24 Season Stats Category Jordan Clarkson Collin Sexton PPG 17.1 18.7 RPG 3.4 2.6 APG 5.0 4.9 FG% 41.3% 48.7% 3P% 29.4% 39.4%

Sexton was Utah's second-leading scorer, while Clarkson was right behind him at third. Likewise, they were the Jazz's top two players in assists.

On the flip side, they could use Sexton and Clarkson's contracts and pair them with future assets to land a disgruntled star to pair with Markkanen. Together, the Jazz backcourt will make a combined $32.2 million next season.

Jazz at the Trade Deadline

Utah made minimal moves this past February

The Utah Jazz were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline in February due to the abundance of veterans on their roster. Several teams tried their hand at acquiring Lauri Markkanen, but Utah reportedly had a steep asking price for the 27-year-old star, which wound up driving his value out of the market.

Headlined by Clarkson, several veterans also found their names in the rumor mill. The Jazz chose to keep the former Sixth Man of the Year past the deadline, but is now finding himself in the exact position he was in just four months prior.

Utah wound up trading veteran big man Kelly Olynyk along with 24-year-old guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors and acquired Kira Lewis Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. Likewise, they also sent Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and a 2024 second-round pick.