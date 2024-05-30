Highlights The Utah Jazz are interested in trading veteran guard Jordan Clarkson for future draft capital.

Prior to the trade deadline, Clarkson drew interest from contending teams, including the New York Knicks. He should continue to be a hot commodity on the trade market.

One possible trade scenario includes forward Precious Achiuwa and draft compensation.

The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild. Following the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades, the front office has collected 15 first-round picks through 2030. In addition, their roster contains 27-year-old All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen and young standouts Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

As the franchise transitions to the next era, 31-year-old guard Jordan Clarkson appears out of place. Last season, the veteran was a productive contributor, averaging 17.1 points and 5.0 assists. However, he does not fit the team's contending timeline, and the Jazz could allocate his minutes to developing younger guards. Given his production, there should be plenty of interest in him around the league, allowing the Jazz to stockpile even more draft capital for the future.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Jazz are expected to make Clarkson available on the trade market.

Clarkson Drew Interest at the Trade Deadline From Knicks, Others

The Utah Jazz have a hot commodity on the trade market

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Clarkson should be a hot commodity in trade talks. Prior to the trade deadline, TNT's Chris Haynes reported that contenders were inquiring about Clarkson's availability.

"There are contending teams out there [who] are calling in, looking to see how they can get Jordan Clarkson."

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the New York Knicks were among the interested teams.

"League sources indicate that Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk are garnering the most interest...In Clarkson's case, the New York Knicks are among the teams showing interest."

The Knicks could try to reengage talks with the Jazz this summer, but finding a workable deal is not simple. Clarkson's $14.1 million salary is reasonable, but the Knicks do not have the cap space to absorb it outright. So, they must send back a comparable salary to make the deal work. Bojan Bogdanovic, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Donte DiVincenzo are available options. However, they are all key contributors, and New York would likely not want to part with any of them.

Therefore, the easiest route would be facilitating a sign-and-trade around free agent forward Precious Achiuwa. The 24-year-old big man would be a solid depth piece for the Jazz. Last season, he averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks for the Knicks, becoming a key player in the absence of the injured Robinson. If the Knicks re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, Achiuwa would be in line for a reduced role.

Achiuwa and draft compensation for Clarkson would be a win for both sides.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.