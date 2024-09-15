Key Takeaways The Utah Jazz extended Lauri Markkanen for $218 million, shifting focus to competing sooner than expected.

The Jazz have a rich supply of draft capital and need just a few moves to become a playoff contender.

OKC Thunder receive John Collins in a mock trade, making a move to support their star core and chase an NBA title.

After finishing 31-51 last season and failing to make the postseason for the second straight season, the Utah Jazz appeared to be ready to rebuild. With Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler both included in trade rumors, it looked like the Jazz would be able to add even more draft capital to their already-rich supply.

Instead, Utah pivoted, extending Markkanen for five years to the tune of $218 million. That means he can't be traded until next summer, and the Jazz are content to run it back with their core and look to compete sooner rather than later. They traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, adding plenty of draft picks, so they have the means to build organically.

Utah Jazz - Incoming Draft Picks Year Round From 2025 1 CLE 2025 1 MIN 2026 1 MIN or CLE (Most Favorable) 2026 1 Own 2027 1 Own 2027 1 LAL (Protected 1-4) 2027 1 CLE 2027 1 MIN 2028 1 CLE 2028 1 Own 2029 1 Own 2029 1 CLE 2029 1 MIN (Protected 1-5) 2029 2 Own 2030 1 Own 2030 2 Own 2030 2 LAC (Swap) 2031 1 Own 2031 2 Own

With solid talent already on the roster, the Jazz are only a few moves away from becoming a legitimate playoff team. However, they are not ready to go all-in yet, and with a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class, expect Utah to try and tank for one last season before making a run for it next season.

Before the February trade deadline, here are three trades the Jazz should consider to bolster their future but not add too many wins to the column.

Utah Jazz Add Backcourt Depth

Walker Kessler has been linked to the New York Knicks

After drafting Kyle Filipowski 32nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Jazz added to an already-crowded frontcourt. The Duke product will join John Collins , Kessler, Taylor Hendricks , and Drew Eubanks . The New York Knicks have been linked to Kessler all summer long, and as injury concerns continue to surround Mitchell Robinson , the Knicks and Jazz might be closer to making a deal.

Unfortunately for Utah, New York dealt away their prized first-round draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges . With a lack of draft assets, the Knicks can really only trade a solid young player.

Utah Jazz & New York Knicks Mock Trade Utah Receives New York Receives Miles McBride Walker Kessler 2025 FRP via Detroit (top 13 protected)

In this deal, the Knicks get a quality, defensive-minded backup center who can play extended minutes in the event Mitchell goes down with an injury. Of course, quality players don't come cheap, and the Jazz receives a highly protected pick that is unlikely to convey, as well as a solid young point guard who will spread the floor for the second unit.

If Tyler Kolek breaks out in his rookie season, Miles McBride will likely become disposable, and the Knicks will look to upgrade in an area of need.

Orlando Magic Add Bench Depth

Jordan Clarkson is not long for Utah

Jordan Clarkson 's trade value is cooling, but he is a talented offensive player who is keeping the Jazz out of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. While he is not the most efficient player--shooting only 29.4 percent from three last season--he is one of the best sixthmen in the NBA. Clarkson is not known as a defensive stopper, but if a team with an established defensive identity were to add him, they could work around his weaknesses.

The Orlando Magic ranked fourth in bench points last season, but their second unit struggled to get shots off from deep. By adding Clarkson, the Magic get one of the best microwave scorers in the NBA, helping them as they enter win-now mode in the Eastern Conference. The Jazz, meanwhile, get worse for the upcoming season but add a developmental project that could thrive in 2025-26, once Utah has all the pieces in place.

Utah Jazz & Orlando Magic Mock Trade Utah Receives Orlando Receives Wendell Carter Jr. Jordan Clarkson Jett Howard 2026 SRP

It's unlikely that the Jazz would get a first-round pick for Clarkson, although Jett Howard is not a bad piece. He only made 18 appearances in Orlando last season but lit it up in the G League, averaging 18.5 points on 37.7 percent shooting from three. Wendell Carter Jr. is included for salary purposes and could be subbed for Goga Bitadze , although the Jazz don't need another big man.

Carter Jr. might be the odd man out after the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and would provide some veteran leadership in Utah without adding wins.

Oklahoma City Thunder Finally Trade Some Draft Picks

The Thunder go all-in on their current roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder own 16 future first-round draft picks and 16 more in the second round. There's no way they will be able to use all of those picks, as the clock is ticking on how they want to spend them. The Thunder also have a lot of young talent on team-friendly contracts, although with a star core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Chet Holmgren , and Jalen Williams , combined with high-end role players in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein , the Thunder might have to stop adding young talent and instead go all-in with the core they already have.

Aside from Holmgren and Hartenstein, the Thunder don't have any big frontcourt players who are used to playing extended minutes and could be looking to bolster their area of need. Last season, John Collins was best known for being used as a springboard by Anthony Edwards , but he posted an efficient 15.1 points and 8.5 boards. An athletic, 6-9 forward, Collins can play down low while also spacing the floor. He shot 37.1 percent from deep last season.

Utah Jazz & Oklahoma City Thunder Mock Trade Utah Receives Oklahoma City Receives Isaiah Joe John Collins Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones SRPs in 2026, 2027, 2028

While Danny Ainge would likely expect a first-round pick for Collins, they instead get three second-rounders they could package in a future deal, as well as three promising players. Isaiah Joe was a sharpshooter last season, making 41.6 percent of his threes, but he is buried on the depth chart. Kenrich Williams played less than 15 minutes per game last season and is undersized for his position.

Dillon Jones is the real steal of his trade. At Weber State, he was touted as the most physical player in the draft class and is expected to be a do-all forward in the NBA. As the Thunder start to hand out rookie extensions, Jones might be lost in the heap, and playing for a team with more flexibility would be ideal for his development.

In return, the Thunder get a solid, proven power forward who can get them over the top in their hunt for their first NBA title in OKC.