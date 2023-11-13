Highlights Winning has been a historical trend for the Utah Jazz, but this season is focused on building for the future with Keyonte George.

George stands out among the Jazz players as a potential long-term piece due to his skills and composure on the court.

While George may draw comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, his rookie year will be different as the team's focus is on developing him gradually within the roster.

Winning isn't just an expectation in the Utah Jazz's corner of the roundball universe — it's an objective reality. Sure, the team failed to break through against Michael Jordan and the 'Last Dance' Chicago Bulls during the mid-to-late 1990s — and they haven't gotten close to an NBA Finals berth since then — but they have been on the good side of the win/loss ledger more often than not over the decades. The franchise has participated in the postseason 31 times in the last 41 seasons and logged more 50-win campaigns than almost anyone during that stretch.

After a 3-7 start in 2023-24, however, it has become increasingly clear that this isn't one of those winning years. It's a year best spent working toward a better future — and that better future lies with Keyonte George.

George may be the point guard of the future for the Jazz

Outside of 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen and second-year phenom Walker Kessler, the Jazz are pretty light on players who one might consider long-term pieces for the club. Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker fit the bill in terms of their age and some of their physical talents, but their games are, at best, quirky in the modern NBA and, at worst, not conducive to winning. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson probably holds more value as a trade piece than a player and John Collins is basically a reclamation project at this juncture (and also a potential trade piece).

George is different. He electrified during Summer League, putting up 18.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and connecting on nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts across six games. More importantly, though, he looked like that dude. As a 20-year-old, he's already cool and collected; confident in what he's doing on the court and seemingly willing to do what he must to become a better facilitator and teammate while finding his way as a potential go-to scorer at the professional level.

Keyonte George - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 7.3 Rebounds 2.3 Assists 4.6 Field goal % 37.7 3-point field goal % 30.8

This could not have been more apparent than during his first career start against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 8, when he dished out a season-high nine assists (with only one turnover) in 30 minutes of play. The Jazz may have lost the game by double digits, but the more they lean into giving George these opportunities to develop, the more it will feel like they're winning the war.

Said Jazz coach Will Hardy of George's evolution from shoot-first combo guard to floor general after the baller's first start, via the Deseret News: "He’s still learning how to pick his spots when to shoot, I think he turned down probably five or six shots off the bounce that we would like to see him take. But I think overall his poise and communication tonight was fantastic.”

For his part, Markkanen has been similarly impressed.

“He’s playing good basketball,” Markkanen said after the loss to Indy. “He’s got some things that he can get better at but I’m really proud of him and how he’s been coming in every day working and I think he’s gonna do a good job.”

George is unlikely to follow Donovan's Mitchell's path step-by-step

Comparing any player to one of the elite talents in the NBA is a tough proposition; it's doubly unfair when you're talking about a rookie who was drafted outside of the lottery range. Having said that, it's not wholly surprising that a handful of hoops pundits have mentioned George's name in the same breath as Utah's last breakout backcourt star, Donovan Mitchell, given his propensity for putting the ball in the basket. However, fans should probably pump the breaks if they're expecting George's first year to mirror Mitchell's.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star walked into an entirely different situation during his own rookie year in Utah. The club had just lost its top scorer, Gordon Hayward, to the Boston Celtics due to injury and Rodney Hood was hardly the kind of player who could step in and replace him as a 20-plus PPG guy. As such, then-coach Quin Snyder's hand was forced with Mitchell, providing the guard with a golden opportunity (and loads of touches) to get himself quickly acclimated to being a primary offensive option.

With Markkanen blossoming into one of the best frontcourt players and deadliest bucket-getters in the league for the Jazz, George won't be afforded the same chance to run wild as Mitchell did. Thankfully, he doesn't have to; it looks like the pressure to win is off in Utah right now and George will be allowed to progress along a more natural path. In the end, that may yield better results for George, who may or may not be Mitchell-esque, but whose upside is tantalizing for the rebuilding Jazz.

