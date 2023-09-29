Highlights The Utah Jazz have a promising young core, draft picks, and cap space that could lead to surprising success in the 2023-24 season and beyond.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy will have to make strategic decisions regarding his rotation and lineup, given the talent pool available.

The projected starting lineup for the Jazz in 2023-24 includes players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler, who bring various skills and abilities to the team.

Thanks to a promising young core, a respectable stack of draft picks, and enough cap space to sign a star, the Utah Jazz might just surprise everyone in the 2023-24 season and beyond. Sure enough, with their core, there is much to look forward to in the coming months.

Of course, Jazz head coach Will Hardy will have to make some decisions again when it comes to his rotation and lineup. But with the intriguing talent pool he has in Utah, it will definitely be interesting to see what he does.

Having said that, we take a look at how the Jazz lineup is shaping up and what kind of rotations will may see under Hardy.

Jazz projected starting 5 for 2023-24

Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

Looking at the Jazz’ roster right now, one would see a collection of guards with different skill sets the team could use. Among the group, Collin Sexton stands out as the piece that will most likely start as Utah’s point guard for the 2023-24 season.

In the five seasons Sexton has played in the NBA, his 19.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists can come in handy for the Jazz’s offensive schemes. And while he has a tendency to shoot first, the 6-foot-1 guard can break defenses down and open opportunities up for his teammates.

Similar to Sexton, Jordan Clarkson tends to score with every chance he gets for Utah. As seen in his averages of 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists last season, the 6-foot-4 star is ideal to start as shooting guard for the Jazz since he can generate a lot of offense right from the get-go. In the event the team needs more playmaking or a defensive-minded piece to man the backcourt, expect Hardy to take either Sexton or Clarkson out for a reserve guard who fulfills those needs.

Jordan Clarkson Career Averages (2014-2023) Points 15.9 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 2.7 FG% 44.0% 3PT FG% 33.8%

Manning the starting small forward spot is Lauri Markkanen. His career averages of 17.3 points on 37% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, coupled with his 7-foot frame, indicate that the Finnish star can exploit smaller forwards to generate offense for the Jazz.

A projected player to pair with the All-Star is John Collins, Utah’s latest acquisition. The former front court mainstay of the Atlanta Hawks has career averages of 15.8 points on 35% shooting from deep, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a single block per game. With him in the starting lineup, Utah’s front court pair of forwards can score from anywhere on the court and provide rim protection on the other end.

Speaking of rim protection, there’s no better player to start as the Jazz’s center than Walker Kessler. The incoming sophomore notched 9.2 points on 72% shooting from the field, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per contest last season. With him manning the post on both ends, Utah has a reliable offensive option when needed and a formidable force preventing opposing squads from making their way to the rim.

Jazz projected second unit

Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, Omer Yurtseven

Young and talented as they may be, Utah’s projected starting five lacks several key elements that will help the team win on a consistent basis, such as a true point guard orchestrating the offense. This is where the bench comes in, as Hardy can take either Sexton or Clarkson out early in the game to fulfill this need.

If this happens, expect Kris Dunn to come in and run the point for the Jazz. The former top draft pick came in late last season and surprised everyone with his productivity. In 22 games, the guard averaged 13.2 points on 47% shooting from deep, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. If there’s a need for playmaking and perimeter defense with a dash of scoring, Jazz fans can count on Dunn to provide those things.

Joining Dunn in the reserve backcourt is Ochai Agbaji, a second-year guard who averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season. Using his 35% shooting from three, the Jazz can develop the sophomore into a three-point shooter and help space the floor better for the team’s forwards, like Markkanen and Collins.

Speaking of forwards, the Jazz are expected to field Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynyk as their reserve forwards. While the former is a little undersized against most forwards in the NBA, his bulky frame and mobility can help him keep up with faster guards on the perimeter. Olynyk, on the other hand, can open up the floor with his 36% shooting from three while grabbing an average of 5.2 rebounds per game.

After spending two years with the Miami Heat, Omer Yurtseven made his way to the Jazz during the offseason. He brings along career averages of 5.2 points and 4.9 rebounds to the team. Add his massive frame to the mix, and the Jazz may have found a reliable big man to back Kessler up from the bench--setting screens and grabbing rebounds whenever he steps onto the court.

Jazz projected crunch-time 5

Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

Although Sexton is projected to start as point guard for Utah, his weaknesses as a playmaker may force Hardy to run with Dunn instead. Apart from improving his offense last season, Dunn can also defend when the need arises. Pairing him up with Clarkson makes more sense, as this backcourt pairing can help generate offense while opening up the floor for Utah’s shooters.

During crunch-time, the Jazz would have to play Markkanen and Collins, as these two can both space the floor, create mismatches, and run plays that opposing teams might not be able to defend. Add Kessler to this late-game lineup, and players will have a harder time attacking the rim, forcing the other team to take their chances at the midrange or three-point line.

John Collins Career Averages (2017-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 8.0 Assists 1.5 FG% 55.1% 3PT FG% 35.6%

With a young core and a bright future ahead of them, the Jazz are about to enter the 2023-24 season with a promising outlook before them. Stay tuned to see whether this Western Conference team can surprise everyone or sink faster than they could swim.

Read more: Utah Jazz: Entire 2023-24 roster ranked based on expected impact