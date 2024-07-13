Highlights The Utah Jazz are exploring trade scenarios for Walker Kessler & Lauri Markkanen to kickstart a rebuild.

The Utah Jazz have failed to pick a direction for the franchise since the team moved on from their former core, headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert , in 2022. The Jazz have acquired multiple high-level talents in recent years but never added enough firepower to become anything more than a middling lottery team in the NBA 's stacked Western Conference.

This offseason, however, the team seems to be committing to a rebuild with trade rumors surrounding Utah's best player, Lauri Markkanen, and one of the Jazz's most promising young players in Walker Kessler . As the franchise's two most valuable assets, the Jazz have reportedly been asking for a hefty return for both players.

While Markkannen can reasonably command multiple first-round picks as a solidified All-Star talent during his tenure with Utah, the team's asking price for Kessler seems unrealistic. The Jazz reportedly declined offers that included two first-round picks for the young big man. While the protections of the offered picks are unknown, Utah may have to lower their expectations in a package for Kessler, who had a slight sophomore slump after finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022-23.

If the Jazz are still keen on moving on from Kessler to kickstart their rebuild, other options should present themselves. There are a number of teams that could use the 23-year-old's rim protection and keen defensive instincts. Even if Utah doesn't see multiple first-round picks in return for Kessler, there should still be some intriguing offers from around the league.

Lakers Assemble Formidable Defensive Frontcourt

Pairing Kessler with Anthony Davis would suffocate opposing big men

The L.A. Lakers are one team that should be in the market to add a more reliable frontcourt addition to shore up minutes next to Anthony Davis . As the franchise looks to put together one more championship run with LeBron James leading the charge, Kessler could help create a defensive identity for the Lakers while also providing another lob threat.

The third-year center would also be a good option as Los Angeles tries to bridge the gap between the team's aging veterans and their younger talent. While the Lakers are not a team teeming with tradeable up-and-coming prospects, the franchise does retain most of their future first-round picks - which could have value once James retires.

Lakers-Jazz Potential Trade Lakers receive: Jazz receive: Walker Kessler Cam Reddish Maxwell Lewis Lottery-protected 2026 first-round pick

Despite Kessler's shot-blocking prowess and defensive awareness, his limited offensive skillset puts a cap on his value. While the 7-foot center has proved efficient enough around the rim, he doesn't provide much with the ball in his hands outside of point-blank attempts and dunks at the rim. With this in mind, two first-round picks seems like too rich of an ask for any team, especially one with an uncertain future.

The Jazz could receive a solid enough pick from Los Angeles in this scenario, with the possibility of the pick conveying even further in the future if the Lakers miss the playoffs in 2026. Cam Reddish , now 24 years old and possibly heading to his fifth team, has shown to be nothing more than a high-energy flyer at this point in his career.

For a team trying to win in the immediate future with arguably the league's greatest player, a first-round pick is a small price to pay for the Lakers. Kessler would allow Davis to move back to his traditional position or serve as a backup, providing the team with extra frontcourt flexibility.

Pistons and Jazz Exchange Young Talent

Detroit needs more help up front

The Detroit Pistons have one of the league's youngest big man rotations, led by Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart . The team also added Paul Reed this past week. While all three of these players have played decent enough in their minutes to warrant a role in the NBA, none have solidified themselves as consistent starting options.

Duren remains an incredibly athletic defender and rim-runner but has looked lackadaisical more often than not on the defensive end. At only 20 years old, he remains one of the youngest players in the NBA and the Pistons will likely give him a longer leash as he matures his game. However, a shift towards a Kessler trade is certainly possible for a team looking to return to its winning ways and still without a defensive anchor up front.

Kessler wouldn't add experience to an already youth-filled Detroit roster, but the Pistons would be adding a player who has a defined role and skillset. Kessler's consistency and familiarity would be a welcome addition for a team still surrounded by question marks as Detroit aims to return to its once-feared defensive reputation.

Pistons-Jazz Potential Trade Pistons receive: Jazz receive: Walker Kessler Jaden Ivey Jordan Clarkson Isaiah Stewart

In this scenario, the Pistons would add Kessler alongside veteran Jordan Clarkson , who could immediately slide in as a shoot-first point guard off the bench if Jaden Ivey is moved. Detroit has been a team looking to add proven offensive help any way they can, and the 32-year-old Clarkson would fill a needed role.

The Jazz, meanwhile, would be adding an explosive combo guard of their own with Ivey, who has had some bright moments in his short time with the Pistons but hasn't shown to be the best fit alongside franchise centerpiece, Cade Cunningham . A fresh start for Ivey could help him elevate his game to the next level with more offensive freedom. Stewart would give the Jazz a well-rounded defensive bruiser, albeit one with a far less defined role compared to Kessler.

Knicks Find a Hartenstein Replacement

Kessler a perfect fit for New York's defensive reputation

With massive money handed out to the other four positions on the roster, the New York Knicks will need to get creative in replacing their recently departed starting center, Isaiah Hartenstein , next season. Mitchell Robinson , while a defensive menace when on the court, has been too injury-prone to trust as a starting option over the years. As a team with championship aspirations, the Knicks could be in the market for Kessler's services.

Still under his rookie contract, Kessler would provide a cap-strapped Knicks team with a cheap, starting-caliber big man. His defensive-minded skillset would fit right in on a team loaded with two-way talent and one of the league's best defensive minds in Tom Thibideau.

Even after New York sent a massive package of picks in order to pry Mikal Bridges away from the Brooklyn Nets , the Knicks still might have enough assets to convince the Jazz.

Knicks-Jazz Potential Trade Knicks receive: Jazz receive: Walker Kessler Mitchell Robinson Jordan Clarkson Miles McBride 2025 first-round pick (protected 1-10, via Washington)

In this scenario, the Knicks are truly going all in next season by trading away one of their only young talents Miles McBride while also moving a potentially valuable first-round pick. However, Kessler would complete a fearsome starting lineup for the Knicks and also give them a better bet to stay on the court than Robinson. Clarkson would also fill McBride's role nicely as one of the NBA's most reliable bench scorers.

The first-round pick is the prize for the Jazz here, as the Washington Wizards are projected to be one of the league's worst teams for the foreseeable future. Regardless of when this pick is conveyed, it should have great value. McBride gives the Jazz another young guard option who, while not a star, has provided the Knicks with some heroic moments during his short professional career. Robinson may not last in Utah if the franchise opts to rebuild, but his salary is needed in order to ensure the Knicks have room to absorb Clarkson's money.

The Jazz may end up surveying the available offers for Kessler and decide to keep him. Still very young, it wouldn't be the worst idea to hang on to a reliable big man that they traded for just two seasons ago. On the other hand, Utah may want to capitalize on Kessler's value now if the team doesn't feel confident about his future outlook. A first-round pick or another potentially-filled young player should be viewed as a win for a player used as a toss-in during Utah's massive Gobert trade.