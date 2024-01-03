Highlights Utah Jazz have been disappointing this season and need to salvage their campaign.

Markkanen is the Jazz's leading offensive contributor and is generating interest from teams due to his production.

Markkanen is a valuable trade asset, but teams may be hesitant to meet the Jazz's high asking price for him.

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most disappointing teams so far through the first half of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and are in desperate need of finding a way to salvage their campaign.

As such, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that their All-Star forward, Lauri Markkanen, could potentially find himself on the trade block as one of their biggest trade assets, despite being Utah's leading offensive contributor.

Jazz performances off-key

Minus-4.3 net rating, 24th in NBA

Utah are two seasons removed from blowing up their roster that once included Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, who boast seven All-Star selections between them, and while the Jazz were expected to fall short last year in the wake of their rebuild, they weren't expected to be as flat during this campaign as they have so far shown themselves to be.

Sitting 12th in the Western Conference with a 15-19 losing record, the Jazz have had little to celebrate so far this year, with countless nonchalant performances, one of which was exposed by the Dallas Mavericks when they administered Utah their second-largest defeat in franchise history after winning by 50 points.

Perhaps one of their lone highlights of the season at its midpoint is that veteran Jordan Clarkson registered the Jazz' first triple-double since Carlos Boozer in 2008, ironically in their subsequent meeting with the Mavericks, avenging their 50-point loss with a 37-point blowout of their own.

Utah Jazz - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points scored 113.8 19th Field goal % 45.8 26th Opponent points scored 117.9 22nd Offensive Rating 112.5 22nd Defensive Rating 116.8 22nd Net Rating -4.3 24th

With disappointing-upon-disappointing performances, though having gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, their best streak so far this season, it hasn't stopped the trade rumor mill swirling, with reports that the Jazz may be active ahead of the looming February deadline in an attempt to somewhat salvage their season.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, John Collins, who Utah only traded for in last summer's off-season, is reportedly on the trade block again after failing to make an impression in his short tenure so far in Salt Lake City, performing similarly to his final season with the Atlanta Hawks, where he had appeared to have markedly regressed in his development.

Additionally, the Jazz had reportedly already made guard Colin Sexton available for trade last summer, per Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, though nothing ever came into fruition. The 24-year-old's 15.6 points per contest on 46.6 percent field goal shooting could yield some potential suitors who are in need of guard depth.

Arguably Utah's biggest trade asset, though, is Lauri Markkanen. The 26-year-old, who they acquired in the Mitchell trade in 2021, has so far been one of the few bright sparks in the Jazz' rebuilding phase, earning his first All-Star appearance last season.

While the Finnish forward has been their leading contributor, the Jazz and general manager, Danny Ainge, haven't ruled him as an untouchable asset, with reports from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer suggesting that his versatile skill-set and team-friendly contract, where he is due to command only $18 million next season, gives him 'league-wide appeal'.

This view has been echoed by Medina, who states that as a result of his level of production, despite being on a struggling team, Markkanen is sure to generate a lot of interest from teams looking to bolster their roster before the second half of the season.

“No doubt he is going to get a lot of trade interest after he got an All-Star nod last season and teams are going to entertain the possibility because the Jazz are struggling right now.”

O'Connell's report goes on to state that the Jazz could be seeking in the region of five first-rounders for Markkanen, resembling packages they received for Mitchell and Gobert, which may in-turn deter some teams from coming calling.

Markkanen 'not the same caliber' as Jazz' former stars

Much like O'Connell, Medina believes that the Jazz will likely request multiple first-round NBA Draft picks and multiple role players in potential trade packages for Markkanen, much like they did when they offloaded Gobert and Mitchell in past seasons.

However, while the journalist argues the 26-year-old is a 'special player', he isn't convinced that interested teams would be willing to pay that high of a price for the 2023 All-Star, noting that he doesn't feel as though Markkanen is in the same realm as neither Gobert, nor Mitchell.

“If a trade is going to happen, it would be before the trade deadline, but I think the asking price is going to be a lot. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s somewhat similar to what they did with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, where they’re getting multiple first-round picks and multiple role players. I don’t know if other teams would still be willing to do that, because Markkanen is a special player, but he’s not the same caliber of player as Gobert or Mitchell.”

Diamond in the rough

Markkanen only Jazz player to average 20-plus PPG this season

Coming off of a career year last outing, Markkanen has little faltered in his level of production this season, arguably single-handedly leading Utah's offensive production on the court.

Lauri Markkanen - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Points 23.2 Rebounds 8.5 Field goal % 48.7 Three point field goal % 37.6 True shooting % 62.9 Player Impact Estimate 14.3

Playing in 24 games so far this season, per the NBA, Markkanen's 23.2 points per contest ranks fifth among centers in the league, though he has played mainly at his preferred position of power forward this season, and he is shooting an effective field goal percentage of 58.4 percent.

Breaking down his shot attempts, the seven-footer attempts most of his shots from deep 25–29 feet range, averaging 5.8 attempts and converting 35.3 percent. He is much more efficient at 20–24 feet away, connecting on 43.3 percent, though only attempting 2.5 shots from that range.

Known to be a 'smooth face-up mid-range scorer', Markkanen scores an efficient 40.7 percent from that spot, though he only attempts, on average, 1.1 shots per game.

Nevertheless, Markkanen accounts for a team-leading 29.0 percent of the Jazz' total points, and has a 24.1 usage percentage, third-highest on the team behind guards, Clarkson (26.6 percent) and Sexton (25.5 percent).

Additionally, averaging a career-high steal per game this season, the 26-year-old accounts for 25.5 percent of Utah's total steals, third-most among the team, behind guards Talen Horton-Tucker (30.6 percent) and rookie, Taylor Hendricks (26.7 percent).

As such, his numbers are good enough to put him on course for another All-Star selection this season, but whether he is awarded the honor for the second consecutive year, or whether he is a member of the Jazz by the time the All-Star selections are announced both still remain to be seen.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.