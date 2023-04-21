Anticipation for the Women’s Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Barcelona is growing.

The two sides will meet this weekend at Stamford Bridge, before the Blues travel to Camp Nou next week.

The last encounter between the two teams was in the 2021 Champions League final, with Barcelona thrashing Chelsea 4-0.

Emma Hayes will be hoping to enact revenge for the heavy defeat, particularly because she is yet to enjoy European glory as a manager.

But it will be a difficult task. Barcelona are currently top of Liga F with 25 wins from 25 matches, scoring an incredible 105 goals and conceding just five. Stars such as Aitana Bonmatí, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh feature in a talented squad.

But there have been times this season where Barcelona have found it difficult to get a result, particularly away from home.

Journalist Rob Pratley told GiveMeSport that this was an area which Chelsea could capitalise on.

Barcelona could "struggle" in away leg against Chelsea

Barcelona were defeated 3-1 by Bayern Munich in the group stages of the Champions League, while they could only eke out a 1-0 win against Roma in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Both of these matches took place on the road, with Barcelona seemingly less effective without a home crowd.

“Barcelona have shown in the tournament this year that they can struggle away from home,” Pratley said. “Especially in atmospheres where teams start fast, like we saw with Bayern Munich. Even to an extent with AS Roma in the last round.

“I think Chelsea will fancy their ability to score against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

“What would be really interesting is if Chelsea take a lead back to the Camp Nou. Because so far, Barcelona, in every single situation, have been taking positive results back to Spain.

“It will be interesting to see how they react if they had to take a result that wasn't positive.”

Chelsea urged to "rectify" 4-0 loss

Despite suffering such a heavy defeat against Barcelona in their last encounter, Pratley believes the result will not be lingering in the back of the Chelsea players' minds.

“I think, if anything, it [the 4-0 loss] will give them a desire to try and rectify it,” he explained. “A chance to get the monkey off the back, get the skeletons out of the closet.”