Chelsea are vying to reach the Women’s Champions League final for the second time in the club’s history, but Barcelona stand in their way.

The two teams will play at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the semi-final this weekend, before the second leg at Camp Nou.

It will be an intriguing battle between two of the best teams in Europe, but Chelsea will be desperate to prevent a repeat of the 2021 final.

In that encounter, Barcelona went 4-0 up after just 36 minutes, and Chelsea found it impossible to get back into the game.

But journalist Rob Pratley told GiveMeSport that he doubted the heavy defeat would be lingering in the minds of the Chelsea players during the semi-final.

Chelsea urged to "get the skeletons out of the closet"

“I think, if anything, it [the 4-0 loss] will give them a desire to try and rectify it,” Pratley explained. “A chance to get the monkey off the back, get the skeletons out of the closet.

“It was one of those games where, from a Chelsea perspective, everything that could go wrong, went wrong. And everything from a Barcelona perspective that could go right, went right.

“Firstly, the very bizarre own goal in about 90 seconds. I'm sure if Melanie Leupolz tried that again, she couldn't repeat it. The penalty that I thought was quite a soft decision.

“Chelsea had a hatful of chances certainly early on to equalise. When you actually look at the stats from the match it's quite funny. The half-time stats are Chelsea leading in terms of shots on target. But at that point Barcelona were 4-0 up.

“It was one of those games which was very strange because the scoreline didn’t necessarily reflect the pattern of the game. At the same time, you can’t argue with the result because Barcelona were so dominant and so clinical.”

Emma Hayes will want Chelsea to play 'best game possible'

Pratley also touched on the attitude of Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who came so close to winning an elusive Champions League title in 2021.

It remains to be the only accolade she hasn’t won with her current club in her 11-year tenure.

“From Emma Hayes's perspective she will have dealt with bad defeats before, she will have dealt with bad losses before,” Pratley said.

“Ultimately, she wants the Champions League. But she will know and she will understand that there are top teams in it and ultimately, she will just want Chelsea to go out there and play the best game they can.”