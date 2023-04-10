Southampton defender Valentino Livramento has 'difficult decision to make' in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The youngster has spent the majority of the season out injured.

Southampton news - Valentino Livramento

Livramento signed for Southampton from Chelsea back in 2021.

The young right-back was highly-rated at Stamford Bridge, and was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season just a few months before leaving the club.

The England youth international clearly felt that the Saints would offer him an easier pathway into senior football, and the evidence suggests that he was right.

Livramento failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at Chelsea, whereas he's now featured 32 times for the Saints, according to Transfermarkt.

After suffering a devastating knee injury almost a year ago against Brighton & Hove Albion, Livramento is yet to feature this campaign.

What has Jones said about Livramento?

Jones has suggested that Livramento could have a difficult decision to make at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If they go down to the Championship, I think he'll have quite a difficult decision to make. On one hand, I could see it as a great opportunity for him to build confidence and become a major part of a team that you would imagine are going to have a really good push at bouncing straight back to the Premier League, and have a fun season in the Championship at the same time.

"There will be interest in taking him away from Southampton. There will be clubs that are already at the bottom end of the Premier League or even that are going to get promoted this season that I'm sure will be looking in his direction and just see if they can get something sneaky done.

"I think Livramento would have to think very carefully about how he deals with a situation like that."

Where could we see Livramento next season?

Realistically, after being out injured for so long, a year with the Saints in the Championship, if they do go down, could be what Livramento needs.

However, there are clubs showing an interest in him.

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Manchester City are both monitoring the defender.

It could be a bit of a risk for any club to try and sign Livramento, especially if he fails to play a single minute this campaign.

He's still only 20 years old, so there's no rush for him to try and find a new club, and maybe a full season in a lower division is the ideal scenario for Livramento.