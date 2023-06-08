Not content with being one of the greatest motorbike racers in history, Valentino Rossi now has his eyes set on one of the biggest events on four wheels.

This weekend sees the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans celebrated with the iconic endurance race once again winding around the Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

It's one of the great annual events in motorsport, with it making one leg of the triple crown - alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 - and is a race that any driver worth his or her salt wants to win.

In the Hypercar class, Toyota Gazoo Racing are looking to maintain their strong record in the race but they face a tough challenge with extra cars in the class from the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac.

As well as them, there'll be LMP2, GT Pro, and GT Am all taking place as part of the event come Saturday, whilst MotoGP hero Rossi is set to be part of the build-up programme as he takes part in the 'Road to Le Mans' support event.

Having retired from two wheels a couple of years back, Rossi has since moved onto four wheels in GT racing, and is competing for Team WRT driving a BMW at Le Mans.

He won't be in the main event this weekend, but it is clear that is his aim for next year, and he hopes to learn as much as he can about the event by being in attendance this year and by getting some track time in the build-up.

Indeed, later today he races alongside Jerome Policand in the first of two 'Road to Le Mans' races to take place ahead of Saturday, and he'll start from P2 after a good qualifying session in the GT class.

The fully blown 24 hour race is where he wants to end up, though:

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans was always a target from the beginning,” he said to Eurosport.

“This weekend I will learn the track, [it is] important for next year. We need to be competitive in the GT car and then we will understand if I am fast enough to test and race in a Hypercar.

“I came here with MotoGP for more than 20 years, but the longer track is very different. It is a great emotion to race there. I like the long track.

“It is high speed, the braking is difficult, the layout is interesting. The last part, with the fast corners, is very strong."

"We want to come next year and take part in the big race with the GT3 and after, we will see," he said meanwhile to the Le Mans website.