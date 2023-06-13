Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas has admitted the team are short of where they want to be at the moment in F1 but work is being done in the background to get them up the field.

2022 started off brilliantly for Alfa as they made great early progress with the new regulations but the second half of the campaign saw them reeled in by several of the teams behind them, and in 2023 they have found themselves behind a number of them.

Indeed, they are currently eighth this year in the standings - though level on points with Haas in seventh - and are aiming to try and move back up the midfield in the coming races.

The Spanish GP last time out had positives, with Zhou Guanyu showing good race pace to earn ninth place, but ultimately the team still want to be higher than they are right now.

Valtteri Bottas' 2023 verdict so far

Reflecting on the season so far, Bottas had this to say exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's no lie that we hoped to have more points at this point. We're kind of behind the plan, but the good thing is for us that there is a long way to go and we have quite a few upgrades in the pipeline.

"I think in a nutshell some other teams managed to find more [than us] over the winter. We've made improvements from last year, but not quite enough to be there.

"Definitely the handling of the car is better - there's more downforce than last year - but others have made just bigger steps that we couldn't make, so now we need to work hard to get there but the good thing is it is so close as well. Any small thing can actually make a difference."

Certainly, that is one positive for Alfa to hold on to. Whilst Red Bull have been dominant in front, the gaps in the midfield this year have been really tight - a nod to the regulation changes having at least some of their desired effect.

Bottas makes prediction on current regulations

Assessing that, Bottas believes that the field should get even closer as the current era of cars evolve further:

"I think in the years to come it will get even better because of the limitations with the wind tunnel allowance depending where you finish and so on," the Finn explains.

"So in theory, everything should become closer and closer. Obviously some teams like Red Bull seem to have a bit of an edge but after that it's nice to see a bit of variation, like for example in Baku qualifying for us wasn't that great but then Miami we were in Q3, so small things can make a difference."

The hope, then, for Alfa is that they can find an edge to overhaul some of the teams in the tightly packed midfield.

Looking ahead to the rest of this season, Bottas made the target for the remainder of the year clear:

"We want to see progress because right now we're definitely not where we want to be. So we want to see ourselves climbing and scoring points. That's a clear target that everyone is pushing for and that's the aim."

The Canadian GP provides Alfa with the latest chance to get points, then, and after a double top ten finish at the same venue in 2022, perhaps there's cause for optimism heading to Montréal this weekend.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Valtteri Bottas in the coming days!