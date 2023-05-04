Valtteri Bottas says that he can relate to Sergio Perez's position this year in the title fight.

Perez is aiming to get the better of Max Verstappen this season with the Red Bull pair seemingly the only two in possession of championship winning equipment right now in F1.

A big task, then, given Verstappen has won the last two world championships and is already seen as one of the most talented drivers we've ever seen in the sport, but overcoming such talents in the other garage can be done.

Nico Rosberg showed it was possible at Mercedes, whilst Valtteri Bottas also got the better of Lewis Hamilton at points during their time together at Merc - though ultimately he could not string it together over the course of a season to get a championship won.

That said, then, Bottas is aware of the sort of battle it is to take on such a driver at the peak of their powers, and he has said he can relate to the Mexican's current situation:

"I can relate to him that he's trying to find something new every year and trying to beat his teammate. I think he's done a pretty decent job so far but time will tell," Bottas said to the press in Miami.

The Finn was also asked what Perez needed to do over the course of the season to give himself a chance of winning the championship:

"I think you need to get everybody on board to get the team to believe that you can win. I'm sure he's working on all the areas and it is about building momentum with yourself and the whole team. It's still early in the year, so he still has a great chance of beating Max."

Time will tell as to whether Perez can get the better of Verstappen this season but he has certainly done a lot right so far this year in the early stages of the campaign.

He is just six points off of the Dutchman in the championship standings with the two drivers both winning two races so far this season, whilst Perez also won the Sprint last time out in Baku.

Certainly, in the face of there being little competition from elsewhere up at the front, neutrals want to see the two drivers continuing to battle up at the sharp end of the championship, and then it just remains to be seen if the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes can join the party in the weeks and months ahead.