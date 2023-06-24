Valtteri Bottas is excited about the prospect of Audi joining the F1 grid, but says he's not had any contact with them yet over a drive.

Bottas is currently driving for Alfa Romeo, which is essentially the Sauber team badged up by the Italian brand, and that partnership comes to an end at the conclusion of 2023.

Indeed, Audi are entering F1 with them taking on the Sauber team, and they'll be producing their own power units which makes for a really intriguing prospect of them going up against the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and the Red Bull/Ford project.

Bottas excited by Audi arrival in F1

That's all to come for 2026, then, as new engine regulations are ushered into the sport, but there's already a natural wonder about who might be driving for the team, in what looks surely an enticing project for any driver worth their salt.

As someone with a huge amount of experience in F1, that knows the pressures of competing for a huge manufacturer in the championship, and who knows the Sauber operation, then, Bottas may well be a good option for the team to consider for one of their seats, and the Finn admits that it is a drive that would pique the interests of many, including himself, with him still having aims he wants to achieve in F1:

"It'd be exciting for any driver and for sure me as well," he told GIVEMESPORT exclusively.

"I've said before, I definitely still have many years in Formula One. So I feel like I have some unfinished business in the sport but I don't want to think about it too much."

Bottas competed for Mercedes during their dominant period and the growing feeling in F1 is that, to win, you need to be a manufacturer rather than a customer team - or at least have an exclusive deal with an engine partner.

Sure, Red Bull have somewhat bucked that trend in a sense of late, but then they have largely worked with Honda exclusively (alongside sister team AlphaTauri) and they are working towards producing their own power units with Ford in another exclusive deal.

For Bottas, the way to win in F1 is pretty clear, and it suggests that Audi will have a chance of glory, eventually, by producing their own equipment:

"If you look at the history, you need to be a brand to win. It's very difficult to win as a customer. It has been done in the past but not very often," the Finn admits.

Valtteri Bottas to drive for Audi in 2026?

That all said, he also reveals he has not spoken to the Audi project about potentially taking one of the seats:

"[There's been] nothing yet. I still want to respect the partnership with Alfa Romeo and not get things mixed. I want to try to keep it simple for next year and then see what happens."

Before all of that, however, Sauber will run in 2024 and 2025 carrying its historic name, running Ferrari power.

A potential moment where the team loses ground? Bottas isn't too concerned in the lead up to '26:

"I think there's a good plan ahead and the team is next year looking forward to the long term. The ability to know what's coming in the future and the plans will help and I'm sure we can already start doing some collaboration."

A very exciting time for Valtteri, Sauber, and all connected, and the next couple of years are certainly going to be interesting to watch unfold.

Look out for more of our exclusive interview with Valtteri Bottas in the coming days!