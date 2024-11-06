The Sauber F1 team has announced that Valtteri Bottas’ contract with the team will not be extended beyond this year, with the Finn saying that talks broke down as “the conditions to grow together were not met.”

In a statement, Sauber announced that Bottas and his teammate Zhou Guanyu will depart the team once this current race season concludes, with Gabriel Bartoleto set to partner Nico Hulkenberg in a rejigged lineup. Sauber thanked Bottas in their announcement, saying: “We extend our deepest gratitude to Valtteri for the past three years together. He has been the embodiment of professionalism, using his vast experience to support the team’s growth. Valtteri’s dedication and approach have been invaluable during a pivotal time in our history, and the memories of these years will stay with us for a long time.”

Sauber then went on to explain their decision, saying: “In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits. However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met, so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil."

Bottas had hoped to extend his deal with Sauber, and was optimistic as late as last month that a deal could be struck. It wasn’t to be, however, with current Formula 2 leader Bartoleto set to take his place on the team.

Valtteri Bottas Opens up on Sauber Exit

The Finn will leave his position at the end of the current season

“A situation like this is never easy for anyone,” Bottas admitted in a statement.

Valtteri Bottas' F1 stats (as of 06/11/24) Races 244 Drivers' Championships 0 Wins 10 Podiums 67 Career points 1,797 Pole positions 20 Fastest laps 19 First race 2013 Australian Grand Prix First win 2017 Russian Grand Prix

The Finn went on to explain the reasons for his departure and pay tribute to Sauber, who he had represented for three seasons, saying: “But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.