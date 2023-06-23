Valtteri Bottas has given his thoughts on the lack of F1 races in the Nordic nations at the moment, and also gave some insight onto recent speculation linking him with the KymiRing in his native Finland.

F1 has had a host of brilliant drivers to hail from northern Europe over the years, with the likes of Mika Hakkinen, Keke Rosberg, and Kimi Raikkonen all winning the F1 world title, whilst drivers such as Ronnie Peterson and Valtteri himself have been multi race winners.

There's a saying in motorsport: "If you want to win, get a Finn," and that is just as true in disciplines like rallying and rallycross as it is in circuit-based racing.

Despite an obvious interest in motorsport and F1, though, it's been decades since the championship has visited the region for a race.

READ MORE: Audi reveal simulator driver in latest step towards F1 power unit production

This all said, Bottas has recently been subject of speculation suggesting that he may be part of a group to buy the KymiRing - a track intended to host MotoGP and potentially with scope to welcome F1 in the future, though it would still need further tweaks to meet the requirements of the sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Bottas has clarified that speculation:

"So I did an interview in Finnish some time ago and after that, there were some articles on that and I think some things got lost in translation.

"I haven't committed to anything. I've actually spoken with them last year, but in the end, it's been pretty, pretty quiet on that front.

"I believe they have a group of investors who are going to buy the track as it is, and I'm not part of that group. But if I can support it in any other way, I always will, because it's a racetrack and actually not so far from my hometown.

"So of course, if I can do something I'll go there and promote it somehow but as an investor I haven't committed." READ MORE: F1: Charles Leclerc positive as Ferrari drivers issue early prediction for Austrian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas on a lack of F1 Nordic races

Even if the KymiRing is restored to the MotoGP calendar and the investment is a success, however, it does not mean that F1 will suddenly be heading to Finland, or the Nordic region, any time soon.

As one of two of the latest Nordic drivers on the grid - Kevin Magnussen of Denmark is the other - Bottas would obviously like to see that change, but believes that the financial side of things may well stop it from happening in the near future at least:

"I think, obviously, the northern part of Europe is big into motorsport.

"If I'm honest, I think money is a big factor nowadays in F1 and if you are battling for a race against the Middle East or the US the money isn't quite there, and so I think that's what they're coming up against.

"It would be nice. With the KymiRing, I understand the track itself it wouldn't be fit for F1 - the facilities aren't there yet. If there's going to be some big players investing a lot that give us hope but it's still quite a long shot."

No Nordic race for now, then, but with F1's ever growing calendar and interest in the sport at a really high level, who's to say that can't change in time.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Valtteri Bottas in the coming days!