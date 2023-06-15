Valtteri Bottas has labelled it a 'shame' that the Alfa Romeo name might be leaving F1 at the end of the 2023 season.

Alfa Romeo is a brand that is synonymous with grand prix racing, with them in the sport in the 50s alongside the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

The name has obviously come and gone in terms of F1, but it is currently on the grid, and has been for the last few years, alongside Sauber, with them badging up the cars from the Swiss team.

With Audi taking over the Sauber outfit gradually in the build up to 2026, though, there is no room for Alfa to remain in the partnership and, come the end of 2023, they are currently looking set to be out of F1 as a brand once more.

There has been talk they may move to Haas for 2024 for a similar tie-up, especially given Haas use Ferrari engines as Sauber do, but as yet nothing has been confirmed in that respect and so we could well see the Italian marque coming away from motorsport's top table.

As one of their current drivers, Finnish star Valtteri Bottas has said that he feels it is a shame that Alfa might be potentially coming away from the grid:

"Alfa Romeo is really an iconic brand," he said to GIVEMESPORT.

"It's been in Formula One from the very start and then returned which I think was great. This is a brand that is a lot about racing. It's a fashionable brand as well so it is a shame.

"I feel like Alfa Romeo should be in F1 but you know there's obviously many factors and reasons but for sure we will miss that name and partnership."

Time will tell as to whether Haas and Alfa end up joining forces in some respect for 2024, but if nothing comes from that then there is every chance that we won't see the latter on the F1 grid for the foreseeable future.

As for Sauber, they'll run without them in 2024 and 2025 as the Audi takeoever takes steps closer towards completion, with 2026 the year where a works Audi team will be on the grid.

That in itself is very exciting and shows the pull F1 is having at the moment and so whilst one iconic motoring brand may well be about to bow out, another is gearing up for its arrival.