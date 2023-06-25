Valtteri Bottas says he is open to being in F1 towards his 40s, with him now one of the more experienced drivers on the grid.

The Finnish driver has been in the sport for a decade, having joined in 2013, and in that time he has scored multiple race wins and driven for some of the most famous teams on the grid.

There's still plenty more he wants to achieve, though, and in the modern era of F1 his age, 33, is no issue at all.

Indeed, more and more we're seeing drivers compete towards, and in, their 40s with Lewis Hamilton looking set to at least get very close to that mark before leaving the sport, whilst Fernando Alonso is already past that milestone.

In addition, Nico Hulkenberg returned to the grid for this season and turns 36 in August, and he's shown he's still very much on top of his game, so Bottas needn't worry about dropping off for a good while yet.

Valtteri Bottas eyeing F1 stay towards his 40s

In fact, he's open to the idea of racing in F1 until he's getting towards 40, too:

"10 [more] years [in F1] sounds a lot but, like, getting close to 40 I have no problem with that," the Finn told GIVEMESPORT exclusively.

"Because I think it's been shown that you can perform if you take care of yourself and have the fire inside. I'm 33 and have seven years until I'm 40 so why not."

Certainly there's been a bit of a shift in recent years that's seen drivers go on for longer in the sport than in the past.

Sure, in the 1950s the drivers were going on for older - Juan Manuel Fangio was nearly 50 when he won his fifth and final world title - but the more modern trend in the sport has been for drivers to bow out by their mid-30s.

Valtteri Bottas on F1 drivers' longevity

Alonso, Hamilton, and Kimi Raikkonen a couple of years back, are examples of what can be done past that age, then, but Bottas isn't overly sure on an exact reason for the extra longevity of drivers:

"It’s a good question. I don't actually know the reason!

"You look at someone like Mika Hakkinen who retired quite early in his 30s. I think maybe back in the old days obviously the sport was way more dangerous as well.

"I think that was probably one of the problems for the drivers in the past who said 'okay enough of this' and you know when you've got family you think about safety but nowadays, the safety has improved a lot. Motorsport is always dangerous, but it is nothing like it used to be so I think that's one factor.

"And now there's technology and simulators and everything to help you practice so much so you can stay sharp and that helps too."

Bottas has no designs on retiring from F1 just yet, then, but even after he leaves the sport the racing bug is going to be sticking with him:

"Eventually after F1 I'll definitely be driving something, but what it is going to be I don't know yet.

"The beautiful thing is that obviously with being in F1 for a long time we tend to have quite a few options probably so we'll see, but I'll always be driving."

And, before we leave Valtteri, we ask about his cycling endeavours as a potential route to head down post-F1...

"I will have more time for it but I missed the bus to be a professional cyclist a long time ago!"