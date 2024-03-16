Highlights Big clubs like Manchester City have lucrative kit sponsorships that can attract better sponsors.

Teams at the lower end of the Premier League often have significantly lower kit deal values.

Manchester United recently agreed the largest kit deal in Premier League history with Adidas and will £90 million per year from 2025.

Whenever a new kit drops, whether it's for a Premier League club or another team, fans are quick to rush online to get their hands on the latest jersey. In modern football, what goes on off the pitch is just as important as what happens on the pitch.

The more marketable a team is, the more likely they are to attract better sponsors. Big teams such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are always going to tie down big contracts with many companies due to their history and players within their ranks, and that's no different when it comes to agreeing a deal with kit manufacturers.

Sporting News have compiled a list of all the teams in the Premier League, ranking them based on the total value of their deal with their current kit supplier. Unsurprisingly, there is a big gap between the traditional top six teams and the lesser clubs in England's top-flight division.

All figures are for the 2022/23 season.

Newly Promoted Teams Pocketing the Least

The Value of Every Premier League Club's Kit Deal (20 - 16) Rank Club Kit Supplier Value per Year Duration 20. Sheffield United Errea N/A 2022 - Present 19. Luton Town Umbro £330,000 2020 - 2024 18. Burnley Umbro £1.5 million N/A 17. Brentford Umbro £1.5 million 2019 - 2025 16. Bournemouth Umbro £1.5 million 2021 - 2026

Luton Town are quite a way off from 18th place Burnley when it comes to value per year from their kit sponsor. According to information from Sportcal, the Hatters were given £330,000 a year from their deal with Umbro last year. Their agreement is set to come to an end at the end of the season, but if they avoid the drop, the company may look to offer an extension.

Meanwhile, Burnley, Brentford and Bournemouth, who are all sponsored by the same sports company as Luton receive just over a million from their current agreements with the major sportswear outlet. Despite all three teams earning a relatively low amount, it's not too far off Fulham in 15th place. Unfortunately, no annual value was available for Sheffield United's deal with Errea, meaning that the Blades prop up the table.

11 15-11

Aston Villa 12th

The Value of Every Premier League Club's Kit Deal (15 - 11) Rank Club Kit Supplier Value per Year Duration 11. Wolves Castore £3 million 2021 - 2024 12. Aston Villa Castore £3 million 2022 - 2024 13. Brighton and Hove Albion Nike £2.5 million N/A 14. Nottingham Forest Macron £2 million N/A 15. Fulham Adidas £2 million 2017 - 2024

Just making the top 15 by the skin of their teeth, Fulham's current deal with Adidas sees them take home £2 million a year, and Nottingham Forest earn a similar annual amount from their current contract with Macron. Having signed an extension with the sportswear brand back in 2020, Forest's agreement is due to expire next year, according to Sports Pro Media.

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton have a comfortable agreement with Nike, taking home £2.5 million. Given the sensational rise of the club over the last few years, the major sports company may opt to extend their agreement with the Seagulls. Meanwhile, Aston Villa's current deal with Castore is set to come to an end at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The Midlands outfit earn £3 million a year - the same as 11th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Value of Every Premier League Club's Kit Deal (10 - 1) Rank Club Kit Supplier Value per Year Duration 1. Manchester United Adidas £75 million 2015 - 2035 2. Manchester City Puma £65 million 2019 - 2029 3. Liverpool Nike £60 million 2020 - 2026 4. Chelsea Nike £60 million 2017 - 2032 5. Arsenal Adidas £60 million 2019 - 2024 6. Tottenham Nike £30 million 2018 - 2033 7. Everton Hummel £8 million N/A 8. Newcastle United Castore £6.5 million 2021 - 2024 9. West Ham Umbro £5 million 2020 - 2025 10. Crystal Palace Macron £4 million N/A

10 Crystal Palace - Macron

Value of Kit Deal - £4 million

At 10, Crystal Palace are raking in £4 million a season - £1 million more than Wolverhampton Wanderers, who aren't far below the London side. The Eagles confirmed a long-term deal with Macron to become its official technical kit partner back in June 2022.

Macron returned to the club after a previous partnership with the south-east London side from 2014 to 2018 and replaced Puma. Based in Italy, the sportswear brand provides the club with all team match day kits as well as a wide range of training wear. Oliver Glasner's men have a few marketable names in the first team; therefore, it would come as no surprise to see Macron potentially extend their deal later down the line.

9 West Ham United - Umbro

Value of Kit Deal - £5 million

West Ham's current kit deal with Umbro sees the club pocket £5 million per year, but is set to expire in 2025. Signed in 2020, the Hammers have enjoyed a fair bit of success since the contract was signed with the sportswear giants. In the 2023/24 campaign, the east London side won the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

David Moyes' men continue to improve and have shown that they're capable of qualifying for Europe over the last few years. Therefore, it may persuade Umbro to extend their current deal, or maybe even convince other major companies to partner with the London outfit.

8 Newcastle United - Castore

Value of Kit Deal - £6.5 million

Ever since investment from the Middle East in 2021, the Magpies have been on a sensational rise - which saw the club even qualify for the Champions League ahead of the 2023/24 season. Their current £6.5 million a year deal with kit supplier Castore was agreed by former owner Mike Ashely three years ago and was due to run until 2026.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have ended their partnership with Castore over the poor quality of their merchandise after several complaints from their fans. However, Mail Online reported that the Geordies have defended the quality of the products, but still plan to ditch them in the summer of 2024 - with Adidas set to become their new kit manufacturer from the 2024/25 season.

7 Everton - Hummel

Value of Kit Deal - £8 million

Amid their struggles on the pitch, the Toffees still have a fairly cushty kit deal, earning £8 million a year under their current agreement with Hummel. Everton agreed an extension with the iconic sportswear brand until the summer of 2024 last year.

Since the two first partnered back in 2020, Hummel have been at the heart of five kit launches. If the club hope to extend their partnership with the company, they may need to start performing on the pitch. However, their rich history may be enough to persuade the sportswear brand to stay on over the next few years.

6 Tottenham - Nike

Value of Kit Deal - £30 million

The north London giants sit comfortably above Merseyside outfit Everton. Their original agreement with Nike was signed in 2018 - which sees them take home £30 million a year. The contract with the major company is set to expire in 2033 - with the club set to take home around £450 million in total once the deal expires.

Despite Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham have shown that they remain a force to be reckoned with and have enjoyed a good run of form without him. There have been a few signs that the club are on the up and could eventually challenge for the league in the next few years - which will only persuade Nike to potentially extend their current agreement.

Related 10 football clubs who generate most money from kit sales and merchandise Manchester United and Liverpool are among the top five clubs for money generated through kit and merchandise sales.

5 Arsenal - Adidas

Value of Kit Deal - £60 million

Arsenal's contract with Adidas is fairly recent, beginning in 2019. According to the report from TotalSportal, via The Sporting News, their agreement with the major sports company is set to expire this year. Earning £60 million a year, the club are level with fellow London side Chelsea.

The club look to be on an upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta, now challenging for Premier League titles again and back in the Champions League. With that in mind, it wouldn't come as a shock to see Adidas extend their partnership with the north London outfit given their success in recent times. Puma was their prior kit sponsor, and it was Nike before that, showing that Arsenal aren't afraid to mix it up.

4 Chelsea - Nike

Value of Kit Deal - £60 million

When looking at the London side, the club have been no stranger to long-term and lucrative deals since Todd Boehly took over. After all, the American has handed out major contracts to the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson that run until 2031.

That said, Chelsea's current agreement with Nike dates back to the Roman Abramovich era, with the contract being signed back in 2017, following the Blues' Premier League success with Antonio Conte. That 15-year deal run until at least 2032 and see Chelsea earn £60 million per year - the joint-highest of the teams in London.

3 Liverpool - Nike

Value of Kit Deal - £60 million

The Merseyside giants are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the world; therefore, it's unsurprising to see them feature so highly. Signed in 2020, Liverpool's contract is expected to run until 2026 - which is fairly short considering the other teams in the top five.

Many fans won't be surprised to see the club earn £60 million per year through their current kit deal. After all, they had won the Champions League in 2018/19 and then followed that up by winning the Premier League 12 months later. Manager Jurgen Klopp was the mastermind behind all this but his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season could impact their finances. Major sporting companies like Nike may factor that into consideration when it's time to renew their sponsorship of the club in two years' time.

2 Manchester City - Puma

Value of Kit Deal - £65 million

Without doubt, Puma's biggest clients are Manchester City. The English side have established themselves as one of the best teams in the world since Pep Guardiola joined the club back in 2016.

Having won the Treble last season, it's been a successful partnership so far, with the Manchester outfit also having many marketable names in their ranks such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. In 2019, a deal was agreed between the two - which will see City pocket £65 million per season for an entire decade. With the Cityzens facing 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP), fans of the club will be hoping that their sponsors remain behind the team while the process drags on.

1 Manchester United - Adidas

Value of Kit Deal - £75 million

Following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, the club have not won a league title since and have barely won many major trophies. That said, they still seem to perform fantastically commercially despite their abject displays on the pitch. As per Forbes, they are the second most valuable team in the world – behind only Real Madrid.

Being such a huge global brand, understandably, attracts plenty of sponsorship offers. The club's current contract with Adidas, which is worth £750 million over 10 years, expires next season. That said, an extension until 2035 has since been agreed. Earning £90 million a year, it's not all good news for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's new extension with Adidas is the biggest kit deal in Premier League history.

They are set to be hit with a £10 million penalty each time they fail to qualify for the Champions League under the terms of their new Adidas kit deal. As reported by The Times, the clause will come into play at the start of next year, making it imperative that the Old Trafford club continuously qualify for the competition.