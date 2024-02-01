Highlights Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona was famously signed on a napkin, a 16.5 x 16.5 cm piece of paper that will be auctioned off in March.

The napkin contract was necessary because there was no official document available at the time, but it turned out to be enough to secure Messi's future with the club.

Messi's contract was signed due to his talent and Barcelona's willingness to pay for his expensive growth hormone treatment, despite concerns about his size.

Over the course of his career, Lionel Messi has proven himself to be arguably the greatest footballer of all time. Even at the age of 36, the World Cup winner is still considered one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Perhaps the most important moment in his journey to the top came when he decided to play for Barcelona as a 13-year-old. Having been scouted while playing for his local club, Newell's Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina, the youngster flew to Spain for trials in September 2000 before eventually committing his future to the Catalan club.

Messi's napkin contract going up for auction in March

Starting price valued at £300,000

The original deal to sign Messi was done so on a napkin. Indeed, Coach Carles Rexach didn't have anything official with him at the time, so reached for the first bit of paper he could find. It was enough to seal the player's future – and what a future that would turn out to be.

A grand total of 778 matches and a club-record 672 goals later, that 16.5 x 16.5 cm napkin will now be put up for auction in March with a starting price of £300,000. As per BBC Sport, it's being done so on behalf of Horacio Gaggioli, the agent who brought Messi to the attention of Rexach, and who was also at the table when it was first signed.

Written in Spanish, the note read:

"In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

Barcelona's top 5 goal scorers of all time Players Goals Games Years Lionel Messi 672 778 2004-2021 Cesar Rodriguez 232 351 1942-1955 Luis Suarez 198 283 2014-2020 Laszlo Kubasla 194 281 1950-1961 Josep Samitier 184 360 1919-1932 Via Goal

Why Messi's contract was signed on a napkin

Growth hormone deficiency impacted negotiations

While his talent was undoubted, there were concerns over his size. Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency which required expensive treatment. His family were unable to afford it, so Barcelona would have to foot the bill if they wanted to land the player.

There were also concerns about how well the youngster would handle the move from Argentina to Spain at such a young age. Negotiations stalled and Messi's father, Jorge, grew frustrated and so finally made an ultimatum with the club.

Essentially, he told the decision-makers to either sign his son or lose him. Coach Rexach did not hesitate. Without any paper on hand, he supposedly reached for a napkin and scribbled down a note, committing the club to sign 13-year-old Messi.

That night, Joan Gaspart, the then-president of Barcelona, confirmed the agreement, this time on getting it all written up on a more official piece of paper.

Ian Ehling, head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York – the auction house tasked with the sale of the napkin – explained how excited he is to be involved in it all (via Sky News). In full, he said:

"This is one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled. Yes, it's a paper napkin, but it's the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi's career. "It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe."

This isn't the only notable piece of Messi memorabilia to bring in a huge amount of money in recent years. After winning the tournament with Argentina, his 2022 World Cup shirts were sold for a whopping £6.1m. It will be interesting to see if this napkin can come close to that.