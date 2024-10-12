Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart has questioned the decision not to give Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen any minutes for the Netherlands team.

Ronald Koeman’s side drew 1-1 with Hungary in the Nations League on Friday night. Roland Sallai opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half, and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk was then given his marching orders for a second booking late in the game.

However, the Netherlands were able to clinch a point in the final minutes as Denzel Dumfries met a cross from Cody Gakpo to put his team back on level terms. However, Koeman will be without his captain in Van Dijk when his side take on Germany on Monday.

Maatsen Omission is ‘Strange’

Van der Vaart has questioned the manager’s decision

Speaking to Dutch outlet VI, former Ajax and Tottenham midfielder Van der Vaart has questioned Koeman’s decision to leave Villa defender Maatsen on the bench. The 22-year-old is a Netherlands youth international, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the national team, despite his involvement in some of the squads.

Maatsen has represented the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at senior level, and he completed a permanent move to Villa this summer. Under Unai Emery, he has featured in all seven of the team’s Premier League matches so far, as well as their Carabao Cup and Champions League games.

The young defender was called up to the latest Netherlands squad, but was an unused substitute in the draw against Hungary. With a reshuffle required in the next game due to Van Dijk’s suspension, Van der Vaart has questioned why Maatsen doesn’t appear to be in Koeman’s thinking.

“It's crazy that Maatsen doesn't seem to be in the national coach's sights. Ian Maatsen does not seem to be in the national coach's sights, which I find quite strange. He is actually never brought in.”

Villa ‘Plot’ Ambitious Move for Bundesliga Star

Castello Lukeba is reportedly in their sights

In other news, Emery and Villa could turn to RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba to bolster their back line, if recent reports are anything to go by. According to Football Insider, the Midlands club are plotting an ambitious move for the 21-year-old.

Villa’s defensive vulnerabilities and lack of depth in that area of the pitch has reportedly prompted them to consider their options in January. Ezri Konsa is set to miss a few weeks of action with a hamstring injury, and the report aims Lukeba is appreciated at Villa Park, but a move is seen as ambitious due to the interest from other European clubs.

Castello Lukeba 2024/25 stats for RB Leipzig (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 648'

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both been credited with interest in the player, so Villa would face stern competition if they were to pursue a move. RB Leipzig are also reluctant to consider any moves as things stand.

Lukeba is a France international and a product of the Lyon academy. He completed a permanent move to Leipzig in the summer of 2023, and remains under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until at least 2028.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 12/10/2024.