Highlights Virgjl van Dijk has committed to Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot, expressing excitement about the future at the club.

Slot can build a team around van Dijk, after showing last season he is still one of the best defenders in the world.

Liverpool may face challenges transitioning from the Klopp era, but holding onto key players is crucial.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool dynasty has come to an end, drawing his nine-year tenure to a close last week as the Premier League season was finalised. Klopp's captain and defensive stalwart, Virgil van Dijk, has committed his allegiance to the club and his new boss, Arne Slot, despite some suggestions that he could be off with just a year remaining on his contract.

Van Dijk enjoyed a superb campaign, leading the Reds to 82 points in a season which tailed off after it had promised so much. Liverpool had been in the title race, but three wins in their last seven games meant they lost pace with Arsenal and ultimate champions Manchester City. Klopp departed the North West having led the club to a Champions League and Premier League title, but his final season ended with disappointment.

Now, a new era awaits, as former Feyenoord manager Slot comes in to replace the German, looking to impress in his first job at a major European club.

Van Dijk Commits to New Liverpool Project

The Liverpool captain claims he will stay at Anfield

As David Moyes and Unai Emery discovered when taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger respectively, following a dynastic manager can come with turbulence. This may mean Liverpool struggle in the initial aftermath of the Klopp era, which could perhaps encourage some of their big names to jump ship this summer.

However, van Dijk, whose contract runs up in 2025, has claimed that he is excited about working with Slot. The 32-year-old said from the Netherlands' training camp:

"I still have a year left on my contract. I am the club captain and I have made it clear I am there for the new coach and enthusiastic over the next season. Obviously, there will be a lot of changes but I am confident we will make a big success of it. "I congratulated him of course and I'm really pleased for him and his family. We spoke about the team and the future, but now my focus is fully on the national team."

While these words may be comforting to Reds' fans and Slot, the Liverpool hierarchy may still feel they have a decision to make with regards to their skipper. With just a year remaining on his current deal, they'll have to either extend or sell the player over the next few months if they don't want to lose him for free next summer.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that van Dijk and Liverpool will be in talks regarding a potential new deal. This, combined with van Dijk's comments, should give Slot enough hope that he can keep hold of his defensive talisman.

Van Dijk's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 270 Goals 23 Assists 12 Honours Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup (x2), Champions League, Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

Slot Can Build Around Van Dijk

The Dutchman has shown he is still one of the best defenders in the world

In his prime years between 2017 and 2020, van Dijk was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football. However, after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury due to a collision with Jordan Pickford in October 2020, many felt that this would hinder the centre-back's ability to play at the elite level as he entered the latter stages of his career.

In the years following this ACL set-back, van Dijk has indeed struggled to regain that same level he had once reached. That was until last season, where he reminded the world just how good he is, thriving alongside one of Jarell Quansah or Ibrahima Konate. Slot will be eager to build his defence around the imperious Dutchman, utilising his pace and physicality to implement a high defensive line.

Van Dijk is one of the major presences in the Liverpool dressing room, and holding onto him, and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, will be integral for the continuation of Liverpool's success as they enter a new era.

Related Liverpool The ‘Leading' Club in Race to Sign Rodrygo Liverpool are among the clubs reported to hold an interest in Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 29/05/24.