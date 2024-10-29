Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is still prioritising a contract extension at Anfield beyond June 2025, amid interest from several top clubs, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Dutchman has not ruled out staying on Merseyside after his current deal expires, and he is reportedly in ongoing discussions regarding new terms.

According to Plettenberg, multiple clubs have expressed their desire to secure the 33-year-old’s services, but no final decision has been made on his future with the Premier League giants.

Van Dijk is one of several high-profile Liverpool players whose deals expire next summer, with uncertainty also surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As it stands, the trio will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with overseas clubs from January, which would be a significant blow for Arne Slot, who has placed great trust in his current squad during his debut season at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been a key player for the Dutch tactician this season and is one of two Liverpool players to have played every minute of the new Premier League campaign, alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old revealed he is in talks over extending his stay at Anfield but admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ where his future lies as his contract expiry in June 2025 approaches.

Since arriving at Anfield from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s defence over his seven full seasons with the club, making 282 appearances across all competitions and scoring 25 goals.

His leadership has helped Liverpool keep five clean sheets in the Premier League this season, more than any other club in the division.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 0.91 Interceptions per 90 1.10 Aerials won per 90 3.70 Minutes played 810

After continuing their strong start to the season with a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday, Slot’s men will face Brighton next in the Carabao Cup before meeting them again in the league at the weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.