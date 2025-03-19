Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool remains unclear. The Dutchman, who turns 34 years old in a few months, remains one of the best defenders in world football.

However, despite him still playing at an extraordinarily high level, his contract with the Merseyside club expires in the summer and it is unknown whether his contract will be extended.

The world's biggest football clubs will no doubt be monitoring Van Dijk's contract situation closely and one club that has been linked to the colossal defender in recent times has been Liverpool's conquerors in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain.

Van Dijk has been linked with a move to PSG

Van Dijk was spotted speaking to PSG chiefs after the Champions League game

Reports linking Van Dijk to French giants Paris Saint-Germain intensified last week following Liverpool's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. After the match, which PSG won on penalties, Van Dijk was spotted talking to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and their Sporting Director Luis Campos.

It was unknown at the time what was being said but, with Van Dijk's future at Liverpool unclear, it was speculated that a potential move in the summer was being discussed.

However, top French journalist Julien Laurens has now exposed the truth behind the conversation and revealed exactly what was said. Laurens, a broadcaster who works for ESPN, BT Sport and RMC Sport among others, has quashed rumours of a move to PSG and revealed their conversation was solely about the events in the two matches that took place between the two sides. He wrote on X:

"There is nothing between PSG and Virgil Van Dijk. No talks, no negotiations, no 100m signing on fee offer. Nothing. Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future but about the two games they played."

Laurens' comments have been supported by Foot Mercato journalist Josué Cassé, who has stated that PSG are not interested in signing Van Dijk at this time.

Van Dijk has also been coy when speaking about his future in recent times. Asked after Liverpool's loss to PSG whether he would be back for another crack at Champions League glory with Liverpool next season, the Dutchman said, per the Athletic: “I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea. It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”