Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate managed to escape a red card in their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday – and his captain Virgil van Dijk gave an eight-word response to PSG’s claims at half-time.

Despite an onslaught of chances for the French side, they were unable to trouble Alisson Becker’s goal to good effect before Harvey Elliott, who replaced Mohamed Salah just moments earlier, opened and closed the scoring in the 87th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson’s nine saves vs PSG are the joint-most by a goalkeeper in a Champions League knockout stage match.

Arne Slot now boast the advantage going into the Anfield-based second leg of their Round of 16 tie, but those associated with the Les Parisiens are under the impression that Konate, 25, should have been sent off for colliding into the back of Bradley Barcola.

Van Dijk's Eight-Word Response to PSG Chief After Konate Red Card Escape

Luis Campos: 'It’s a red card or a penalty, in every part of the world'

With the score poised at 0-0 at the Parc des Princes and both sides wanting to draw first blood, the Frenchman barged his compatriot to the floor in the encounter’s opening stages, but Italian referee Davide Massa waved on play until VAR intervened.

The VAR made a lengthy check before deciding to stick with Massa's on-field decision of a) letting play resume and b) allowing the Liverpool enforcer to eventually see out a defensively-robust 1-0 win, albeit much to the frustration of PSG fans and higher-ups alike.

As both teams made their way back to the dressing room at half-time, PSG Football Advisor, Luis Campos, was evidently infuriated by Massa’s decision to allow Konate to walk unscathed. “It’s a red card or a penalty, in every part of the world,” he shouted.

Van Dijk’s eight-word response has now begun doing the rounds on social media as it appeared the Dutchman, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history, took a sly dig at France’s top tier, Ligue 1.

Come on, this is not Ligue 1 bro.

TNT Sports' punditry duo of Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand were both under the assumption that Konate was fortunate. The latter said: “That is a foul. I think it might just be outside the box. If that is not a red card, I will be amazed.

Per The Mirror, the former Manchester United-turned-pundit then added that it would have been something of a ‘shame’ for Liverpool to be handed a numerical disadvantage given the nature of the tie at Europe's top table.

Concluding his run-through of the controversy, Ferdinand said: "It will be a shame if it does go down to 10 against 11 in that sense, because you want the best players playing each other equally in the 90 minutes."

According to GOAL, the reason why Konate's challenge was not issued a red card for his challenge is because it wasn't deemed a clear and obvious error - similar to Ronald Araujo's early shower in PSG's 4-1 defeat to PSG last year.