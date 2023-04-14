Ground duel win percentage is used to determine how often a player is at dispossessing an incoming player in a 1v1 situation.

We all know that Manchester United’s right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a supreme dueler, but we didn’t realise how statistically well he fared, but fear not.

Wan-Bissaka featured in his side’s tumultuous match-up against Sevilla, but unsurprisingly won 100% of his ground duels.

Twitter user VisualGame quote tweeted a compilation of every single one of the Englishman’s duels this campaign.

His reply, which has received ample attention, displayed a graphic listing the best and worst Premier League defenders in terms of the percentage of duels won.

And some may surprise you.

The best and worst Premier League defenders in 1v1

Best 1v1 win %

Aaron Wan-Bisakka – 93.8%

William Saliba – 83.3%

Luke Shaw – 80%

Antonee Robinson – 79.5%

Kenny Tete – 77.8%

Reece James – 77.8%

Ezri Konsa – 76.2%

Ashley Young – 75%

Thiago Silva – 75%

Worst 1 v 1 win %

Kyle Walker – 17.6%

Aaron Cresswell – 36.8%

Raphael Varane – 37.5%

Lewis Dunk – 40%

Ben Godfrey – 40.9%

Harry Souttar – 43.8%

Virgil van Dijk – 43.8%

Alex Moreno – 44%

Tim Ream – 45.8%

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s unbelievable win rate

As teased, Wan-Bissaka topped the list, boasting an out-of-this-world 93.8% win rate.

The defender has only been beaten once this season, according to the data, and this came during their comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. It's believed it was Emmanuel Dennis who is the only man to get the better of Wan-Bissaka.

On the other side of the spectrum, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has the worst duel win percentage of just 17.6%.

According to Opta, the lightning quick full back has defended 17 1v1’s this season and only managed to win three of them.

Wan-Bissaka’s partner on the opposite flank, Luke Shaw, sits in third place with an impressive 80% win percentage.

Perhaps this shows Erik ten Hag’s burning philosophy of not being easily beaten in the wider defensive areas.

Raphael Varane’s percentage, however, gives for more dismal viewing as the Frenchman has won only 37.5% of his duels this season.

Let’s talk about Virgil van Dijk – a man once known for his incredible 1v1 ability.

Often praised for his calm aura when contesting for the ball in a duel, it seems as if his duel success rate has taken quite the hit.

Liverpool are currently experiencing a sad state of affairs which may play into his surprisingly poorer numbers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United

A common theme of Erik ten Hag’s decision-making is weighing up his right-back position.

Diogo Dalot was an indispensable figure for the Red Devils pre-World Cup but has seemingly been dislodged from his once-certain position.

The pair typically now share the load of United’s heavily congested fixture list.

Whether he will remain a part of Ten Hag’s plans next term is currently unknown, but one look at his duel numbers may change the Dutchman’s mind.

Football isn’t all about statistics, but these numbers place Wan-Bissaka in his own bracket – is it worth Gareth Southgate taking a look at him ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament?