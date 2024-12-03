For as long as the Premier League continues, what is so brilliantly intriguing about its nature is the ever-growing debates: from the English top division’s greatest-ever player – a war of words dominated by the likes of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney – to which managers can consider themselves the superior presence from the touchline.

Not forgetting the defensive stalwarts, both past and present, a debate that is particularly rife is one looking at the best central defenders to ever bless the top level of English football. Comparing players across different eras is tricky, of course, but there are names that are ever-present.

John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams and Vincent Kompany are all considered to be in the upper echelon of centre-back standards, while Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is the only name currently still playing that is also placed in the same bracket.

Defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher recently backed the Dutchman and insisted the debate is ‘not even close’ – but what do the statistics suggest? Taking a deep dive into the numbers of their respective careers in the English top flight, we attempt to decipher the creme de la creme.

Games, Goals and Assists

Chelsea legend Terry the most fruitful in front of goal

Close

While – for a defender, at least – the beautiful game is not all about getting on the scoresheet, it’s an aspect that could become invaluable for teams that are chasing Premier League titles and exploring other avenues of silverware.

Adams, considered one of Arsenal's greatest ever players thanks to his longevity and dedication to the north Londoners, played a grand total of 255 times for the club in the league – but struggled to pull up trees from an offensive sense. Not the most mobile defender, the vision of Adams marauding up the field is not one ingrained in the memory of Premier League fans. Latching onto the end of crosses is, however, with him scoring 12 goals.

Related The 10 Greatest Defenders of the 21st Century [Ranked] From legends including Cafu, to modern greats such as Virgil van Dijk, here are the greatest defenders of the 21st century.

With his tally still poised to increase as the years go by, permitting he remains put at Anfield, Van Dijk’s aerial dominance has been a thing of beauty in recent seasons. Able to rise like a salmon and connect with the ball, the ex-Celtic man has scored 23 times, all while collecting eight assists, in 277 games.

Having played the highest number of games in the Premier League, one would assume that Ferdinand would, also, be on target the most. That is statistically incorrect, however, with the former Manchester United man finding the back on just 11 occasions. In his lengthy 504-outing career for the likes of the Red Devils, West Ham United and Leeds United, the defender-turned-pundit also plundered eight assists.

Close

A goalscoring defender of the highest order, Terry often rose above the rest to get his head on the end of a set piece – as evidenced by his 41 strikes across his 482-game career in the top flight. Kompany’s most memorable strike for his former employers, Manchester City, was a howitzer from long-range against Leicester City. He also scored 19 more and set up his teammates on 10 occasions across 360 outings.

Player Games Goals Assists Tony Adams 255 12 9 Virgil van Dijk 277 23 8 Rio Ferdinand 504 11 8 John Terry 482 41 16 Vincent Kompany 265 20 10

Wins, Losses and Titles

Ferdinand is a six-time Premier League champion with Man Utd