Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the manager's job at Coventry City to replace Mark Robins after leaving Manchester United, according to United Stand journalist Sam Cohen.

The legendary Dutch striker was appointed as Erik Ten Hag's assistant manager during the summer and took over as the interim first-team manager when Ten Hag was sacked last month, taking charge of four games while the club appointed Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy beat Leicester twice and PAOK in the Europa League while earning a draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, but was relieved of his duties after Amorim opted against keeping him as part of his backroom staff.

Van Nistelrooy Applies for Coventry Job

Sky Blues sacked Robins this month in surprise decision

In a shock twist around his future, Van Nistelrooy has now applied for the role of manager at Coventry, after the club sacked Mark Robins earlier this month in a decision that was considered to be a surprise by many in the industry.

Frank Lampard is another candidate for the role, but the job has yet to be offered anyone with the club still welcoming applications.

Van Nistelrooy has previously held the first-team manager's job at his former club PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, where he led them to a second-place finish in the league before resigning due to a fall-out with the board over player transfers.

He was expected to take another job in the summer, with a move to Burnley considered to be close, before he opted to re-join Man United and become part of Ten Hag's backroom staff. Scott Parker was appointed at Turf Moor instead.

But a move down to the Championship so soon after leaving Old Trafford will no doubt be considered a real shock. The 48-year-old has shown a willingness to drop down the divisions and get more experience, and United fans will no doubt be cheering him on should he be successful in being appointed.