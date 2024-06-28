Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee, with Ruud van Nistelrooy's potential addition to coaching staff as a deciding factor.

Manchester United's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee looks to be nearing completion with each passing day, with reports continuously suggesting that the striker is opting for a move to Old Trafford by the start of next season - and that could be expedited by United's acquisition of Ruud van Nistelrooy to their coaching staff, according to reports.

The Bologna striker has overseen his breakthrough season this year, scoring 11 goals under Thiago Motta and firing the club to the Champions League for the first time in their career - making him a hot commodity across Europe. But after AC Milan's interest began to fade, United have swooped in and Van Nistelrooy could be the clincher, according to Corriere di Bologna.

Van Nistelrooy Could Shape Zirkzee Move

The United legend holds gravitas in this situation

The report states that whilst United target Zirkzee would 'prefer to stay in Italy', the potential acquisition of Dutch striking legend Van Nistelrooy would tempt the striker to make the switch over to Old Trafford - with the Red Devils legend seemingly on the verge of joining the club's coaching staff after turning down an offer from Burnley.

Corriere di Bologna further reports that positive contacts were made between United and Zirkzee's agent Kia Joorabchian in regards to a fair commission fee for the Iranian-British representative.

The only thing that would halt a move for Zirkzee would be his preference to stay in Serie A, though United's 'non-trivial' Van Nistelrooy card could prove pivotal and with the footballing legend having provided the goods on both the international stage for Netherlands and the domestic scene in England, he could be a good striker for Zirkzee to learn from.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Another factor is that AC Milan, who are thought to be United's biggest rivals in terms of signing Zirkzee, are seriously considering signing former United flop Romelu Lukaku and ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham should a deal for Zirkzee fall through. The San Siro outfit believe that they could get both for the same price that Zirkzee would cost and as such, could take a back seat in the race for the Netherlands star. Gazzetto dello Sport suggest that Abraham could be obtained for around £20million whilst Lukaku could not cost too much more - with Zirkzee thought to be worth around £47million.

United have been set a deadline of Friday by Bologna to confirm their aspirations for a deal, though there is some movement for a potential deal with Zirkzee's release clause becoming active at the start of July.

Zirkzee Would Help Rasmus Hojlund Development

Too much burden has been played on the Danish star

United are in need of a striker to come in alongside youngster Rasmus Hojlund, especially with long-serving star Anthony Martial set to leave the club on a free transfer at the start of next week.

Hojlund had a decent campaign by all means, with 10 goals in his first Premier League season being a strong tally for such a young talent with all of the pressure of getting off to a strong star at United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee scored four goals in 12 games for Bayern Munich

But it's no secret that United chiefs are looking at someone to supplement him - not only for squad depth, but to take the huge burden off of his shoulders in a season that will include Europa League football and competing on all fronts domestically.

Zirkzee - described as being "elite" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - would offer that in abundance and with a different skillset to the young Dane, it will allow United to utilise whichever striker they see fit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-06-24.