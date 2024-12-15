New Leicester City boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy wants to bring Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof to the King Power Stadium in January, although the Foxes will face competition from Benfica and a number of other clubs for his signature, according to TBR Football.

Lindelof has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, managing just 62 minutes of Premier League football this season, and thus he could be on the move this winter. United are understood to not be well-placed in regard to PSR, and are subsequently willing to allow the Swedish centre-back to leave the club on loan next month, to get the player off the wage bill and to garner a loan fee.

While Lindelof's contract expires at the end of the season anyway, even these small financial gains would be greatly valued by United. Leicester have emerged as one of the most likely suitors for the 30-year-old, with Van Nistelrooy said to be leading the charge for his former player.

Leicester Eyeing Lindelof

United could sanction a loan

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2017, Lindelof has made 266 appearances for United, scoring four goals. Aside from his debut campaign in the north-west, the Sweden international has never really established himself as one of the undisputed first choice central defenders for the Red Devils.

Essentially relegated to a last resort option this season under both Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag, Lindelof is now ready to leave in January, in spite of his deal running up in just six months' time. The Vasteras SK academy graduate is eager to complete a switch, and United reciprocate this.

The English giants are desperate for small financial wins, and view getting rid of Lindelof's purported £120,000 a week contract as a potential victory in this regard.

The player's former club Benfica are said to be in the reckoning to land him, while he's reportedly offered himself to Juventus. However, TBR Football report that Leicester could be his most likely destination, with Van Nistelrooy intent on raiding his former club.

The East Midlanders have conceded 34 goals in 16 Premier League matches this season, and the Dutch manager believes Lindelof could help sure up this leaky defence.

Lindelof's Premier League Statistics 2023/23 Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 89.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.7 Tackles Per 90 1.01 Interceptions Per 90 0.81 Clearances Per 90 2.7 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.15

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024