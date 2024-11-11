Ruud van Nistelrooy's temporary stint in charge of Manchester United ended on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils beat Leicester City 3-0, and Alan Pardew believes this is the end of the Dutchman's time at the north-west club.

The former United striker was appointed as interim head coach following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag in October, and oversaw three wins and a draw in his four matches in the Old Trafford dugout. Ruben Amorim, who was officially appointed as Ten Hag's long-term successor on November 1st, will now take over from Van Nistelrooy, commencing his reign from the start of this week.

Van Nistelrooy's future is up in the air, with reports emerging upon Amorim's appointment that players within the United squad were keen on the former PSV manager remaining at the club. Former Newcastle United boss Pardew thinks the United players won't get their wish, and that the 48-year-old's celebrations at full-time against Leicester were him 'laying the foundations' for leaving.

Pardew: Van Nistelrooy is Off

He could land a job elsewhere

Named as one of Ten Hag's assistants during the summer, Van Nistelrooy was the likely candidate to bridge the gap between the ex-Ajax man's inevitable departure and a new manager coming in. Comfortably beating Leicester twice, sealing the team's first three Europa League points of the season against PAOK Thessaloniki and securing a point against Chelsea, the stand-in impressed in his short cameo as head coach.

This run of results, combined with his success with PSV in the Eredivise, has been enough to spark rumours of interest from other clubs. While the prospect of partaking in Amorim's long-term rebuild may entice him, potentially being the main man elsewhere is surely more attractive.

Speaking on Van Nistelrooy's future on talkSPORT on Sunday evening, former Premier League boss Pardew said:

"He had that [his moment with the United fan] today on the pitch. For me, I think he's off. I think he sounds, in that interview, like he's not sure whether he's being kept on. So he's almost kind of laying the foundations for maybe leaving."

Described as 'having everything' by BBC Sport's Stephen Kelly, Van Nistelrooy certainly emerges from his spell at Old Trafford as one of the hot managerial prospects on the market.

Van Nistelrooy's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 54 Wins 37 Draws 9 Losses 8 Win Percentage 68.5%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 11/11/2024